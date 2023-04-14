Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pacific Theatre Announces 40th Anniversary Season Lineup

The season opens with Tetsuro Shigematsu's Empire Of The Son, a one-man tour de force restaged and reimagined for Pacific's unique alley stage.

Apr. 14, 2023  
Pacific Theatre Announces 40th Anniversary Season Lineup

Artistic Director Kaitlin Williams and Executive Director Jennifer Milley announced today the lineup for Pacific Theatre's 40th anniversary season. Pacific celebrates this milestone with an experimental world premiere, returning work from long-time collaborators, and the Canadian premiere of a brand-new Broadway hit.

Williams is already preparing for the ambitious slate. "40 years of Pacific gives us much to celebrate, including our return to a full eight-show season - the largest we've been able to produce in years. I'm over the moon to offer a little something for everyone: returning PT favourites, world premieres, and shows straight from Broadway alongside a heaping dose of home-grown talent. Next season offers a striking variety of stories that expand PT's tradition of thought-provoking and stirring work."

The season opens with Tetsuro Shigematsu's Empire Of The Son, a one-man tour de force restaged and reimagined for Pacific's unique alley stage. Tetsuro's transcontinental memoir of family bonds and his relationship with his ailing father Akira returns to Vancouver after a decade of critically acclaimed international touring.

Local indie-pop favourite Amanda Sum, fresh off her Juno nomination, will perform a weekend of concerts in October, bringing her unique voice and megawatt charisma to PT. Along with the seasonal song-and-story warmth of Christmas Presence and banjo player Keith Alessi's Tomatoes Tried To Kill Me, But Banjos Saved My Life in the spring, Pacific will be filled with tunes all season long.

For the holiday season, Ron Reed's two-person staging of The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe returns, helmed by 2018 director Sarah Rodgers. This audience favourite is a signature Pacific production and a fantastic family Christmas outing.

2024 begins with the world premiere of Sunny Drake's CHILD-ish, composed of verbatim text from interviews with kids. Says Drake: "I wanted to see what would happen if we listened to children more deeply. Since adults are more likely to listen to each other, having adult actors speak children's exact words makes us hear them differently. These kids transformed my life, I have no doubt their words will transform yours too." Lois Anderson directs this joyful, sometimes revelatory look into the minds and concerns of our young friends. Presented in collaboration with the East Side Story Guild.

The Way To The River, conceived and performed by Nadleh Whut'en storyteller Cheryl Bear, brings Indigenous storytelling traditions and Cheryl's unique blend of humor and spirit to the Pacific stage in April.

And the season closes with the Canadian premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's existential drama A Case For The Existence Of God - a heartrending yet hopeful story of two men's parallel desires to build a secure foundation for their families as the world around them falls apart. Rob Salvador and Luc Roderique are slated to inhabit Hunter's intimate world, with Kaitlin Williams directing.

Accessibility: Pacific's policy of providing $15 accessibly-priced tickets for every performance will continue, as will the Mask Wednesday performances. These patron-masked designated performance nights enable immunocompromised and vulnerable patrons to attend theatre in comfort and safety. Show start times on Wednesday and Thursday evenings will move to 7:30 PM.

Tickets: Season packages (including the 3-show Welcome (Back) Pass, 5-show Season Pass, and 8-show Super Bundle) are now available at pacifictheatre.org or by phone at 604-731-5518.




Review: EPIK HIGH Raises Vancouvers Energy to an All Time High! Photo
Review: EPIK HIGH Raises Vancouver's Energy to an All Time High!
Nobody puts on a show like EPIK HIGH. Energy, passion, emotion, with a little bit of humor to tie everything together - their shows have it all. Being veterans in the Korean music industry, EPIK HIGH has shown no signs of slowing down. With their fresh beats and catchy lyrics, they are more relevant than ever and continue to dominate the hip hop scene today.
Pi Provocateurs Presents UNTITLED PETER TRIPP PROJECT in May Photo
Pi Provocateurs Presents UNTITLED PETER TRIPP PROJECT in May
Pi Theatre, as part of its Provocateurs Series, is pleased to present Untitled Peter Tripp Project from Thursday, May 4 to Saturday, May 6 at a secret location which will be announced to ticket holders days before the performance.
Preview: FRIDA KAHLO: THE IMMERSIVE BIOGRAPHY Comes To Vancouver Next Month! Photo
Preview: FRIDA KAHLO: THE IMMERSIVE BIOGRAPHY Comes To Vancouver Next Month!
Another immersive experience is set to debut in Vancouver next month. This time highlighting the life of the famous Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo. Presented by Tandem Productions and co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality comes an immersive biographical exhibition to remember!
The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents THE CHILDREN HAVE TO HEAR ANOTHER STORY: ALANIS OBOMSAW Photo
The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents THE CHILDREN HAVE TO HEAR ANOTHER STORY: ALANIS OBOMSAWIN
The Vancouver Art Gallery presents The Children Have to Hear Another Story: Alanis Obomsawin. The exhibition surveys the lifework of Alanis Obomsawin from the 1960s to the present, demonstrating her remarkable achievements in education, music, documentary cinema and activism that have mobilized Indigenous voices and ideas to transform society.

More Hot Stories For You


Evensong For Easter Will Be Performed By Christ Church Cathedral ChoirEvensong For Easter Will Be Performed By Christ Church Cathedral Choir
April 12, 2023

Under the direction of Dr. Rupert Lang, the award-winning Christ Church Cathedral Choir  presents an Evensong for Easter on April 30 (3:30pm) in celebration of the 400th anniversary of the music of William Byrd and featuring the Evening Canticles from his The Great Service, and his beloved Easter motet Haec Dies. 
Pi Provocateurs Presents UNTITLED PETER TRIPP PROJECT in MayPi Provocateurs Presents UNTITLED PETER TRIPP PROJECT in May
April 12, 2023

Pi Theatre, as part of its Provocateurs Series, is pleased to present Untitled Peter Tripp Project from Thursday, May 4 to Saturday, May 6 at a secret location which will be announced to ticket holders days before the performance.
Early Music Vancouver Presents Emerging Artist Competition in MayEarly Music Vancouver Presents Emerging Artist Competition in May
April 12, 2023

Early Music Vancouver (EMV) announced a competition for emerging early music artists around the world. The competition runs from Monday, May 1st to Monday, May 15th and the winner will be announced on Thursday, June 1st, 2023.
The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents THE CHILDREN HAVE TO HEAR ANOTHER STORY: ALANIS OBOMSAWINThe Vancouver Art Gallery Presents THE CHILDREN HAVE TO HEAR ANOTHER STORY: ALANIS OBOMSAWIN
April 7, 2023

The Vancouver Art Gallery presents The Children Have to Hear Another Story: Alanis Obomsawin. The exhibition surveys the lifework of Alanis Obomsawin from the 1960s to the present, demonstrating her remarkable achievements in education, music, documentary cinema and activism that have mobilized Indigenous voices and ideas to transform society.
Music On Main Presents Gabriel Kahane and The Premieres Of Musical Songbooks BOOK OF TRAVELERS and MAGNIFICENT BIRDMusic On Main Presents Gabriel Kahane and The Premieres Of Musical Songbooks BOOK OF TRAVELERS and MAGNIFICENT BIRD
April 6, 2023

Music on Main presents Gabriel Kahane's deeply insightful albums Book of Travelers (BC premiere) and Magnificent Bird (Canadian premiere), on stage in consecutive performances on May 10 and 11, 2023 at 7:30pm at the ANNEX (823 Seymour Street).
share