Nominees Announced For The 13th Annual UBCP/ACTRA Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The UBCP/ACTRA Awards are set to celebrate the best of British Columbia's and the Yukon's film, television and recorded media talent at the historic Commodore Ballroom on Saturday, November 23, 2024. This prestigious event honours the outstanding achievements of performers from the past year and brings together the community for an evening of recognition and celebration.

This peer-adjudicated awards show highlights its members in eight performance categories showcasing their talent across multiple productions. The night promises to be a memorable evening for nominees, award recipients, members and industry partners alike.

Keith Martin Gordey, President of UBCP/ACTRA, expressed his enthusiasm for this year's event, stating: "Our Awards are a well deserved recognition of the world-class talent of our community. Every year, we come together to celebrate our peers who are exemplars of our craft. This year's nominees reflect the diversity, passion, and creativity that illuminate our industry. "

In addition to the eight performance awards, the John Juliani Award of Excellence will be awarded to John Cassini for his work as a performing artist, accomplishments and contributions to the industry. Click here for John's biography and photo.

UBCP/ACTRA Awards 2024 Nominees

Best Lead Performance, Motion Picture

Michelle Harrison - Re: Uniting

David James Lewis - Re: Uniting

Matthew MacCaull - Lowlifes

Bronwen Smith - Re: Uniting

Camille Sullivan - She Talks To Strangers

Best Lead Performance, Series

Natasha Calis – Skymed - Before Sunrise, After Sunset

Gordon Cormier - Avatar: The Last Airbender - Spirited Away

Agam Darshi - Sight Unseen - Razor's Edge

Thailey Roberge - Reginald the Vampire - Watch the Sunrise

Jennifer Spence - The Trades - Just the (Flare) Tip

Jewel Staite - Family Law - The Chickens Come Home to Roost

Best Supporting Performance, Motion Picture

Priscilla Faia - Calamity Jane

Jess McLeod - It's A Wonderful Knife

Alessandro Miro - Puppy Love

Carmen Moore - Re: Uniting

Sebastien Roberts – Mercy

Christian Sloan - Calamity Jane

Best Supporting Performance, Series

Donald Heng - Tracker – Missoula

Stephen Lobo – Allegiance - Homecoming Kings

Kandyse McClure - Virgin River - Calculated Risk

Robert Moloney – Tracker – Aurora

Shae-Lynn Pearson – Allegiance - The Legacy

Best Performance, Made for TV Movie

Juan Riedinger - Heaven Down Here

Lauren K Robek - Deadly Midwife

Rekha Sharma - Make Me A Match

Jonathan Whitesell - Boy in the Walls

Faith Wright - Buying Back My Daughter

Best Stunt Performance

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Departure

Stunt Coordinators: Jeff Aro

Stunt Performers: Maja Aro

Sight Unseen – Tess

Stunt Coordinators: Brett Armstrong and Douglas Armstrong

Stunt Performers: Leif Havdale, Evelyn Gonda and Brennan Walstrom



Shōgun - The Eightfold Fence

Stunt Coordinators: Lauro Chartrand-Del Valle and Sharlène Royer

Stunt Performers: Chris Chin, Mike Ching, Dean Choe, Martin Cochingco, Vincent Khai, Zen Humpage, Johnson Phan, Tak Sasaki, Darren E. Scott, Alex Soldatov and Taylor Tai



Tracker - Klamath Falls

Stunt Coordinators: Lauro Chartrand-Del Valle and Sharlène Royer

Stunt Performers: Janene Carleton, Jordan Davis, Simon Pidgeon, Matthew Phillips and Quentin Schneider



Totally Killer

Stunt Coordinators: Simon Burnett

Stunt Performers: Nilo Gahjar

Best Short Performance

Diana Bang – Cups

Nhi Do - The Sorrow

Matthew MacCaull - Master of the House

Emilee Nimetz - A Day In The (After)Life Of Diane Staples

Garfield Wilson - DTF?

Best Voice Performance

Brian Drummond - Sonic Prime - 'No Escape'

Kelli Ogmundson - Strawberry Shortcake's Spring Spectacular

Giles Panton - Red Iron Road - In The Heat

Elishia Perosa - Rocket Saves The Day

Rhona Rees - Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Adventure

View the press kit here.



The UBCP/ACTRA Awards will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.

Comments