Nominees Announced For The 13th Annual UBCP/ACTRA Awards

The UBCP/ACTRA Awards are set to celebrate the best of British Columbia's and the Yukon's film, television and recorded media talent at the historic Commodore Ballroom on Saturday, November 23, 2024. This prestigious event honours the outstanding achievements of performers from the past year and brings together the community for an evening of recognition and celebration.
This peer-adjudicated awards show highlights its members in eight performance categories showcasing their talent across multiple productions. The night promises to be a memorable evening for nominees, award recipients, members and industry partners alike.
Keith Martin Gordey, President of UBCP/ACTRA, expressed his enthusiasm for this year's event, stating: "Our Awards are a well deserved recognition of the world-class talent of our community. Every year, we come together to celebrate our peers who are exemplars of our craft. This year's nominees reflect the diversity, passion, and creativity that illuminate our industry. "
In addition to the eight performance awards, the John Juliani Award of Excellence will be awarded to John Cassini for his work as a performing artist, accomplishments and contributions to the industry. Click here for John's biography and photo.
Michelle Harrison - Re: Uniting
David James Lewis - Re: Uniting
Matthew MacCaull - Lowlifes
Bronwen Smith - Re: Uniting
Camille Sullivan - She Talks To Strangers
Natasha Calis – Skymed - Before Sunrise, After Sunset
Gordon Cormier - Avatar: The Last Airbender - Spirited Away
Agam Darshi - Sight Unseen - Razor's Edge
Thailey Roberge - Reginald the Vampire - Watch the Sunrise
Jennifer Spence - The Trades - Just the (Flare) Tip
Jewel Staite - Family Law - The Chickens Come Home to Roost
Priscilla Faia - Calamity Jane
Jess McLeod - It's A Wonderful Knife
Alessandro Miro - Puppy Love
Carmen Moore - Re: Uniting
Sebastien Roberts – Mercy
Christian Sloan - Calamity Jane
Donald Heng - Tracker – Missoula
Stephen Lobo – Allegiance - Homecoming Kings
Kandyse McClure - Virgin River - Calculated Risk
Robert Moloney – Tracker – Aurora
Shae-Lynn Pearson – Allegiance - The Legacy
Juan Riedinger - Heaven Down Here
Lauren K Robek - Deadly Midwife
Rekha Sharma - Make Me A Match
Jonathan Whitesell - Boy in the Walls
Faith Wright - Buying Back My Daughter
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Departure
Stunt Coordinators: Jeff Aro
Stunt Performers: Maja Aro
Sight Unseen – Tess
Stunt Coordinators: Brett Armstrong and Douglas Armstrong
Stunt Performers: Leif Havdale, Evelyn Gonda and Brennan Walstrom
Shōgun - The Eightfold Fence
Stunt Coordinators: Lauro Chartrand-Del Valle and Sharlène Royer
Stunt Performers: Chris Chin, Mike Ching, Dean Choe, Martin Cochingco, Vincent Khai, Zen Humpage, Johnson Phan, Tak Sasaki, Darren E. Scott, Alex Soldatov and Taylor Tai
Tracker - Klamath Falls
Stunt Coordinators: Lauro Chartrand-Del Valle and Sharlène Royer
Stunt Performers: Janene Carleton, Jordan Davis, Simon Pidgeon, Matthew Phillips and Quentin Schneider
Totally Killer
Stunt Coordinators: Simon Burnett
Stunt Performers: Nilo Gahjar
Diana Bang – Cups
Nhi Do - The Sorrow
Matthew MacCaull - Master of the House
Emilee Nimetz - A Day In The (After)Life Of Diane Staples
Garfield Wilson - DTF?
Brian Drummond - Sonic Prime - 'No Escape'
Kelli Ogmundson - Strawberry Shortcake's Spring Spectacular
Giles Panton - Red Iron Road - In The Heat
Elishia Perosa - Rocket Saves The Day
Rhona Rees - Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Adventure
View the press kit here.
The UBCP/ACTRA Awards will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.
