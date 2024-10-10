Nominees Announced For The 13th Annual UBCP/ACTRA Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The UBCP/ACTRA Awards are set to celebrate the best of British Columbia's and the Yukon's film, television and recorded media talent at the historic Commodore Ballroom.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
The UBCP/ACTRA Awards are set to celebrate the best of British Columbia's and the Yukon's film, television and recorded media talent at the historic Commodore Ballroom on Saturday, November 23, 2024. This prestigious event honours the outstanding achievements of performers from the past year and brings together the community for an evening of recognition and celebration.

This peer-adjudicated awards show highlights its members in eight performance categories showcasing their talent across multiple productions. The night promises to be a memorable evening for nominees, award recipients, members and industry partners alike.

Keith Martin Gordey, President of UBCP/ACTRA, expressed his enthusiasm for this year's event, stating: "Our Awards are a well deserved recognition of the world-class talent of our community. Every year, we come together to celebrate our peers who are exemplars of our craft.  This year's nominees reflect the diversity, passion, and creativity that illuminate our industry. "

In addition to the eight performance awards, the John Juliani Award of Excellence will be awarded to John Cassini for his work as a performing artist, accomplishments and contributions to the industry. Click here for John's biography and photo.

UBCP/ACTRA Awards 2024 Nominees

Best Lead Performance, Motion Picture

Michelle Harrison - Re: Uniting    
David James Lewis - Re: Uniting
Matthew MacCaull - Lowlifes        
Bronwen Smith - Re: Uniting        
Camille Sullivan - She Talks To Strangers                                             

Best Lead Performance, Series            

Natasha Calis – Skymed - Before Sunrise, After Sunset
Gordon Cormier - Avatar: The Last Airbender - Spirited Away
Agam Darshi - Sight Unseen - Razor's Edge
Thailey Roberge - Reginald the Vampire - Watch the Sunrise
Jennifer Spence - The Trades - Just the (Flare) Tip
Jewel Staite - Family Law - The Chickens Come Home to Roost

Best Supporting Performance, Motion Picture                    

Priscilla Faia - Calamity Jane       
Jess McLeod - It's A Wonderful Knife
Alessandro Miro - Puppy Love
Carmen Moore - Re: Uniting
Sebastien Roberts – Mercy
Christian Sloan - Calamity Jane

Best Supporting Performance, Series            

Donald Heng - Tracker – Missoula
Stephen Lobo – Allegiance - Homecoming Kings
Kandyse McClure - Virgin River - Calculated Risk
Robert Moloney – Tracker – Aurora
Shae-Lynn Pearson – Allegiance - The Legacy

Best Performance, Made for TV Movie

Juan Riedinger - Heaven Down Here
Lauren K Robek - Deadly Midwife                       
Rekha Sharma - Make Me A Match        
Jonathan Whitesell - Boy in the Walls     
Faith Wright - Buying Back My Daughter

Best Stunt Performance

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – Departure
Stunt Coordinators: Jeff Aro
Stunt Performers: Maja Aro

Sight Unseen – Tess
Stunt Coordinators: Brett Armstrong and Douglas Armstrong
Stunt Performers: Leif Havdale, Evelyn Gonda and Brennan Walstrom

Shōgun - The Eightfold Fence
Stunt Coordinators: Lauro Chartrand-Del Valle and Sharlène Royer
Stunt Performers: Chris Chin, Mike Ching, Dean Choe, Martin Cochingco, Vincent Khai, Zen Humpage, Johnson Phan, Tak Sasaki, Darren E. Scott, Alex Soldatov and Taylor Tai

Tracker - Klamath Falls
Stunt Coordinators: Lauro Chartrand-Del Valle and Sharlène Royer
Stunt Performers: Janene Carleton, Jordan Davis, Simon Pidgeon, Matthew Phillips and Quentin Schneider

Totally Killer
Stunt Coordinators: Simon Burnett
Stunt Performers: Nilo Gahjar

Best Short Performance

Diana Bang – Cups
Nhi Do - The Sorrow           
Matthew MacCaull - Master of the House          
Emilee Nimetz - A Day In The (After)Life Of Diane Staples
Garfield Wilson - DTF?

Best Voice Performance

Brian Drummond - Sonic Prime - 'No Escape'
Kelli Ogmundson - Strawberry Shortcake's Spring Spectacular
Giles Panton - Red Iron Road - In The Heat
Elishia Perosa - Rocket Saves The Day
Rhona Rees - Strawberry Shortcake's Summer Adventure
View the press kit here.

The UBCP/ACTRA Awards will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.



