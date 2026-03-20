KINKY BOOTS Will Come to Victoria in July

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The producers of the North American tour of KINKY BOOTS, in partnership with Broadway in Victoria, have announced that single tickets go on sale March 27, 2026 at 10AM PDT. KINKY BOOTS—the six-time Tony Award-winning show that Victoria has been waiting to step into—makes its hotly anticipated Victoria premiere on July 7-12, 2026 at the Royal Theatre, 805 Broughton Street.

Lift your spirits to high-heeled heights with KINKY BOOTS—the multiple award winner of the Tony, Grammy, and London's Olivier Awards for Best Musical! This fabulously foot forward production captivates and entertains audiences around the world with a big-hearted Tony-winning score by pop legend Cyndi Lauper, a hilarious and uplifting book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the journey of two people with nothing in common—or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.

Broadway in Victoria presents the same BIG BROADWAY SHOW that will play in major markets across North America, including a three-week run with Mirvish Productions in Toronto this May! The cast features Omari Collins “Scarlett D. Von'Du” as Lola, Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, Jason Daniel Chacon as Don, Emma Dean as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George.

The ensemble includes: Carlyn Barenholtz, Blake Du Bois, Connor Buonaccorsi, Brianna Clark, Dargan Cole, Felipe Cristancho-Rodríguez, Jonathan Blake Flemings, Peyton Gaida, Jayna Glynn, Billy Goldstein, Brandin Jay, Robert Miller, Val Moranto, Dominic Pagliaro, Thomas Ed Purvis, Blaise Rossmann, TJ Staten, Kyle Williamson, and Natalie Lilavois Yusty.

The North American tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America. The tour's creative team includes DB Bonds (Associate Director), Rusty Mowery (Associate Choreographer), Will Van Dyke (Music Supervisor), and Murnane Casting (Casting).