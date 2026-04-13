42ND STREET and More Set for Gateway Theatre 2026-2027 Season

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Gateway Theatre has announced its 2026–2027 season, titled “Us. Here. Now.,” featuring a mix of mainstage productions, community events, and performances across Studio B, Minoru Chapel, and the MainStage in Richmond. The season will explore themes of connection, shared experience, and community through a range of theatrical offerings.

“Our 2026–2027 season is all about being seen, where we are, and for who we are in this moment,” said Executive Artistic Director Barbara Tomasic. “The magic of theatre happens when artists and audiences share the same space at the same time. Once a performance ends, the moment is gone, but the feeling of experiencing it together stays with you forever.”

SECRET INGREDIENTS

By Keely Rois O’Brien

Studio B

October 14–17, 2026

The season will begin with Secret Ingredients, an experimental theatre performance that uses cake decorating to explore human relationships through an intimate, small-capacity staging.

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Minoru Chapel

November 13–14, 2026

The production will continue with SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, an intimate song cycle presented in Minoru Chapel, featuring characters navigating moments of change and personal decision.

42ND STREET

MainStage

December 10, 2026 – January 2, 2027

The holiday production will be 42ND STREET, the Tony Award-winning musical featuring tap choreography and songs including “We’re In the Money” and “Lullaby of Broadway.”

SHE SHOOTS, SHE SCORES!

By Michele Riml

Directed by Anita Rochon

Studio B

February 15–20, 2027

In the new year, She Shoots, She Scores! will be presented in Studio B, telling the story of a young girl pursuing her passion for hockey.

WOKING PHOENIX

By Silk Bath Collective

MainStage

March 2027

The MainStage season will conclude with Woking Phoenix, an intergenerational story centered on family, resilience, and belonging.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Gateway Theatre will also present a series of community events throughout the season, including True Voices, a Pride storytelling event; a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration; and a Lunar New Year event.

TICKET INFORMATION

Subscription packages will go on sale May 1, 2026, with single tickets available beginning June 1, 2026.