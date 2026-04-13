42ND STREET and More Set for Gateway Theatre 2026-2027 Season
The Richmond company's season will include SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Minoru Chapel and WOKING PHOENIX by Silk Bath Collective on the MainStage.
Gateway Theatre has announced its 2026–2027 season, titled “Us. Here. Now.,” featuring a mix of mainstage productions, community events, and performances across Studio B, Minoru Chapel, and the MainStage in Richmond. The season will explore themes of connection, shared experience, and community through a range of theatrical offerings.
“Our 2026–2027 season is all about being seen, where we are, and for who we are in this moment,” said Executive Artistic Director Barbara Tomasic. “The magic of theatre happens when artists and audiences share the same space at the same time. Once a performance ends, the moment is gone, but the feeling of experiencing it together stays with you forever.”
SECRET INGREDIENTS
By Keely Rois O’Brien
Studio B
October 14–17, 2026
The season will begin with Secret Ingredients, an experimental theatre performance that uses cake decorating to explore human relationships through an intimate, small-capacity staging.
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown
Minoru Chapel
November 13–14, 2026
The production will continue with SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, an intimate song cycle presented in Minoru Chapel, featuring characters navigating moments of change and personal decision.
42ND STREET
MainStage
December 10, 2026 – January 2, 2027
The holiday production will be 42ND STREET, the Tony Award-winning musical featuring tap choreography and songs including “We’re In the Money” and “Lullaby of Broadway.”
SHE SHOOTS, SHE SCORES!
By Michele Riml
Directed by Anita Rochon
Studio B
February 15–20, 2027
In the new year, She Shoots, She Scores! will be presented in Studio B, telling the story of a young girl pursuing her passion for hockey.
WOKING PHOENIX
By Silk Bath Collective
MainStage
March 2027
The MainStage season will conclude with Woking Phoenix, an intergenerational story centered on family, resilience, and belonging.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
Gateway Theatre will also present a series of community events throughout the season, including True Voices, a Pride storytelling event; a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration; and a Lunar New Year event.
TICKET INFORMATION
Subscription packages will go on sale May 1, 2026, with single tickets available beginning June 1, 2026.
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