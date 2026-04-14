Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA Will Present Dvořák's NEW WORLD SYMPHONY

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The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA concludes the 2025/26 season with performances featuring acclaimed violinist Inés Issel Burzyńska on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 7 pm and Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 3 pm at Skyview Concert Hall.

Under the baton of Music Director and Conductor Salvador Brotons, the orchestra will perform Adams' The Chairman Dances and one of the most popular masterworks, Dvořák's Symphony No. 9. The program will also include Burzyńska's performance of Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2.

Both performances will be available as a simultaneous live stream at vancouversymphony.org.

The concert opens with American composer John Adams lively The Chairman Dances, a vibrant orchestral work created as an “out-take” from Act III of his opera, Nixon in China. Subtitled as a “foxtrot for orchestra,” the piece explores themes of love and aging through rhythm and shimmering textures. The first half of the program also features Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2, performed by violin virtuoso Inés Issel Burzyńska. Orchestrated during an extended concert tour through Europe and the Soviet Union, the concerto reflects a unique blend of lyrical themes and dynamic cultural influences.

The program concludes with Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, From the New World, one of the most powerful and beloved works in the symphonic repertoire. Deeply inspired by Native American and African American spirituals, the symphony blends these influences with the traditions of the German symphonic style and echoes of Bohemian folk music. It unfolds through sweeping melodies and striking contrasts, bringing the concert to a triumphant and resonant close.

The 2025/26 Symphonic Series season is presented by United Grain Corporation.

Dvořák's New World Symphony

Saturday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 31 at 3:00 p.m.

Skyview Concert Hall, 1300 NW 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98685

Tickets available at vancouversymphony.org

Virtual-only tickets are also available at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360)735-7278. All in-person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00 pm. The celebrated VSO pre-concert show, hosted by Maestro Salvador Brotons, will be available for concertgoers to attend before the performance from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 6:30 pm on Saturday to air Da Capo, a pre-recorded educational discussion of the composers and pieces being performed. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00 pm, with the pre-concert show available to attend in-person from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm. The virtual live stream programming begins at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link to access the live stream performances.

About Ines Issel Burzyńska

After graduating from the prestigious Escuela de Música Reina Sofia in Madrid, with an extraordinary prize in the violin class with professor Zakhar Bron, Inés Issel Burzyńska continues her studies at the New England Conservatory in Boston, USA, with professor Miriam Fried. Meanwhile, she is progressively developing her musical career.

Inés was born in Tarragona (Spain) in 2001. She started her musical education with her mother Iwona Burzyńska, an experienced violinist and pedagogue. She expanded her studies with Eva Graubin, a recognized concert violinist and professor, and at the age of 8, Inés was initiated in local events and national contests.

From 2012 to 2024, she studied at the Escuela Superior de Música Reina Sofia in Madrid under the Telefónica Violin Chair, with Professor Zakhar Bron, and pianist Vadim Gladkov. She was only 10 years old and became its youngest student.

Since 2012, she has also attended the elite academy "Meisterklasse Zakhar Bron Academy" in Interlaken (Switzerland) and performed in prestigious concert halls such as The National Philharmonic, Museo Reina Sofía Auditorium, Sony Auditorium & Fundación Juan March Auditorium in Madrid, Barcelona Auditorium, Mar de Vigo Auditorium, “European Music Center” of Krzysztof Penderecki, Filharmonia Podlaska, “European Art Center” and Mozarteum Academy in Salzburg, Rotterdam Philharmonic De Doelen, “Jordan Hall” Boston (USA) and others.

Inés is also a two-time winner of the International Violin Competition in honor of Karol Lipiński and Henryk Wieniawski in Lublin, Poland.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 35th season as Music Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears “Ciutat de Palma” (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the Arts Council award from Clark County and the City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

About The VSO

The VSO, now in its 47th season, enriches lives in the Pacific Northwest and beyond through world-class symphonic concerts, other musical performances, and engaging educational programming. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.