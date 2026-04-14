Review: Arts Club Theatre Company’s KIMBERLY AKIMBO Leaves a Lasting Impression

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A teenager with a dysfunctional family, a first crush, and a body that refuses to follow the rules of time. It’s an unusual combination, and one that has helped set KIMBERLY AKIMBO apart from other coming-of-age stories. At the Stanley BFL Canada Stage in Vancouver, BC, the Arts Club Theatre Company’s latest production brings that story to life.

Originally written as a play by David Lindsay-Abaire in 2001, KIMBERLY AKIMBO was later adapted into a musical. The story follows Kimberly Levaco, a teenager living with a rare condition that causes her to age at an accelerated rate, giving her the appearance of someone decades older. Around her is a world that feels familiar. School, friendships, and family dynamics all play out in ways that feel recognizable, even as her situation sets her apart.

The idea of turning the play into a musical came years later through Lindsay-Abaire’s collaboration with composer Jeanine Tesori. The two had worked together before, but this project took on a different shape when Tesori saw potential for music within the story. What followed was a reworking of the original play into something that could hold both humour and heavier moments without losing its focus.

Josh Epstein, Lisa Horner, Steffanie Davis, and Madeleine Suddaby in Kimberly Akimbo, 2026. Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions.

When the show premiered Off-Broadway in 2021, the response was positive. Critics pointed to the writing, performances and score as standouts, and the production picked up several major theatre awards during its run. That momentum carried into its Broadway transfer in 2022 at the Booth Theatre. The production went on to win five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score, with Victoria Clark recognized for her performance as Kimberly. Since then, the show has reached audiences across North America, building a reputation for the way it balances humour with emotional moments.

Going into KIMBERLY AKIMBO without knowing anything about the show ended up being one of the best ways to experience it. As the story unfolds, you slowly piece together what is happening rather than having everything explained right away. There are small hints early on and moments that start to click into place as you go. That unpredictability is part of what makes the show so effective. You are constantly adjusting your understanding of the story, which makes the emotional moments more meaningful. It also means you are not just watching the story, you are actively engaging with it.

Where the show really stands out is in its writing. The music itself feels familiar within the structure of a musical, but the lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire are what give the show its personality. They are sharp, quick, and consistently funny. This is one of the few Arts Club productions where I found myself laughing out loud throughout. Not because the humor is over the top, but because the timing is so precise. Lines like Kimberly casually pointing out that she went through menopause years ago land in a way that catches you off guard, and you can feel the reaction ripple through the audience.

Jason Sakaki and Lisa Horner in Kimberly Akimbo, 2026. Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions.

Several musical moments stand out. “Hello, Darling,” performed by Steffanie Davis as Pattie, is a strong introduction to her character, filled with humor and personality. Madeleine Suddaby’s “Better” is another highlight, catchy and character-driven, and easily one of the most memorable numbers in the show. Act II opens with “How to Wash a Check,” an energetic number that immediately pulls the audience back in and avoids the slower reset that many musicals fall into after intermission. Songs like “Make a Wish” offer a clearer look into Kimberly’s hopes, while later moments such as “Hello, Sister” carry a reflective tone that builds as the story moves forward.

The cast plays a huge role in bringing the story together. Lisa Horner, in her Arts Club debut, brings a natural and believable quality to Kimberly. It is a difficult role to take on. She moves through both the lighter and more intense moments with control, giving the character a sense of maturity without losing her teenage perspective. Jason Sakaki’s Seth complements her well, bringing the right mix of awkwardness and sincerity. He really leans into that slightly unsure, figuring-it-out energy that comes with being a teenager, and it feels genuine without being overplayed. There’s an ease to his performance that makes their scenes together feel comfortable and real, and their chemistry adds a warmth that carries through the show.

Madeleine Suddaby’s Aunt Debra is a clear standout. She leans fully into the character’s unpredictability, bringing the right level of chaos while still keeping it in check when it matters most.It’s a performance that easily could have gone over the top, but Suddaby knows exactly when to pull it back, especially in the more serious moments. Her presence shifts the energy of every scene she’s in, and her chemistry with both Kimberly and the high school group feels natural. You can tell she knows exactly how far to push the character, which makes the performance feel dynamic without ever losing its footing. It’s another role that suits her well and shows just how versatile she is as an actor.

Steffanie Davis, Josh Epstein, and Lisa Horner in Kimberly Akimbo, 2026. Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions.

Kimberly’s parents, played by Josh Epstein and Steffanie Davis, are more complicated. At first, they come across as flawed but well-meaning and both actors lean into that with a bit of charm and humor. As the show goes on, though, their behaviour becomes harder to ignore. Small comments and choices start to reveal a growing disconnect, and both Epstein and Davis handle that shift in a way that feels believable. Davis brings a strong presence to Pattie, with moments that are both funny and expressive, while Epstein plays Buddy in a way that feels more misguided than outright unlikeable at the start. By Act II, that dynamic begins to unravel, and it becomes difficult not to feel for Kimberly. Looking back, their flaws are present from the beginning, but they become clearer the more you understand her situation, which makes their performances feel even more layered.

The teen quartet, including Sarah Cantuba as Teresa, Angella Cody as Delia, Joaquin Little as Martin, and James Ross as Aaron, bring a strong sense of energy to the show. Cantuba and Little return to the Arts Club stage, while Cody and Ross make their Arts Club debuts, and the group works well together from the start. They bring a lot of the humor, especially in moments where the story starts to feel heavier, but they also add a sense of curiosity and excitement that fits the tone of the show. Their chemistry feels easy and believable as a group of high school students, whether they are in quick scenes or larger musical numbers. They help keep things moving, but also add a layer of warmth that sticks with you by the end.

Sarah Cantuba, James Ross, Angella Cody, and Joaquín Little in Kimberly Akimbo, 2026. Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions.

There are also smaller moments that stand out in a way you do not expect. Seeing the cast move across the stage on real skates near the end of Act I and again later in the show adds a layer of surprise that feels both impressive and slightly surreal in the best way. Combined with the subtle use of a revolving stage, these choices add movement and variety without ever taking attention away from the performances.

What stands out most is how the show handles its tone. There is a constant push and pull between humor and heavier moments, and it never feels forced. Even in the lighter scenes, there is always something sitting underneath. By the time the final number “Great Adventure” begins, that contrast becomes much more noticeable. Seeing Kimberly fully embrace life in that moment, paired with the travel video playing behind her, adds another layer that is hard to ignore. The lyric about not getting a second time around lands in a way that lingers. It is not an overly heavy ending, but it still leaves an impact, with a mix of sadness and acceptance that lingers after the show ends.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO is a show that blends humor with something more reflective. The Arts Club Theatre Company’s production leans into that balance, backed by a strong cast and sharp writing. It’s the kind of story that gets you thinking about how time is spent, while still giving you plenty to enjoy in the moment.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company will play at the Stanley BFL Canada Stage in Vancouver, BC until May 2. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Lisa Horner in Kimberly Akimbo, 2026. Credit: Moonrider Productions.

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