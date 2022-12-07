GIRL BE HEARD! Honors Actress Gina Torres at Evolution Gala This Week

In celebration of girls and young women everywhere and Girl Be Heard's growth and evolution in the last decade since its inception, the youth-focused performing arts nonprofit is hosting its gala, Evolution.

Taking place on December 8, 2022 at 6 pm - 10 PM EST at 74Wythe, this event is being held to support the nonprofit's ongoing work of developing, amplifying and celebrating the voices of girls and young women through socially conscious theater-making, storytelling and performance in New York and beyond.

"Our gala theme this year is 'evolution' to mark the many ways Girl Be Heard has grown and evolved to meet the needs of girls and young women in our community through our free year-round arts programs in theater, storytelling, and film over the past decade. Girl Be Heard sees itself as a true partner with young people in our target communities. Our organization is doing the essential work of uplifting our community in the moment we find ourselves in" explains Chiwoniso Kaitano, Executive Director of Girl Be Heard. "Using theater and performing arts techniques, we partner with young people, helping them build their leadership muscle, explore their personal stories and guide them in harnessing their innate talent as advocates for change," she adds. "The girls and young women who join our program are able to make positive decisions in their own lives and leverage those same skills to make a deep impact in their communities and beyond - breaking barriers and shifting systems everywhere."

Hosted by Girl Be Heard's own roster of dazzling rising stars , attendees of the Evolution gala will hear from this year's honoree - award-winning actor and producer Gina Torres - and will be treated to performances by Girl Be Heard Company Members and DJ Sabine Blaizin. Girl Be Heard celebrity supporters Sharon Washington, Jamilah Rosemund and others will also make a special appearance.

"I am excited and honored to be a part of Girl Be Heard's gala this year," says Girl Be Heard's Artistic Director Dr. Fatou Gittens. "It will be a meaningful celebration of our company members' and participants' growth, and showcased by a special performance by the 2022-23 Girl Be Heard Artistic Company, along with alumni company members in a rendition showcasing GBH's evolution," she continues. "Undoubtedly, our young artivists will bring the theme 'Evolution' to life and inspire our guests to reflect and be unapologetic about their own evolution."