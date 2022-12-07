Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GIRL BE HEARD! Honors Actress Gina Torres at Evolution Gala This Week

The event is on December 8, 2022 at 6 pm - 10 PM.

Dec. 07, 2022  

GIRL BE HEARD! Honors Actress Gina Torres at Evolution Gala This Week

In celebration of girls and young women everywhere and Girl Be Heard's growth and evolution in the last decade since its inception, the youth-focused performing arts nonprofit is hosting its gala, Evolution.

Taking place on December 8, 2022 at 6 pm - 10 PM EST at 74Wythe, this event is being held to support the nonprofit's ongoing work of developing, amplifying and celebrating the voices of girls and young women through socially conscious theater-making, storytelling and performance in New York and beyond.

"Our gala theme this year is 'evolution' to mark the many ways Girl Be Heard has grown and evolved to meet the needs of girls and young women in our community through our free year-round arts programs in theater, storytelling, and film over the past decade. Girl Be Heard sees itself as a true partner with young people in our target communities. Our organization is doing the essential work of uplifting our community in the moment we find ourselves in" explains Chiwoniso Kaitano, Executive Director of Girl Be Heard. "Using theater and performing arts techniques, we partner with young people, helping them build their leadership muscle, explore their personal stories and guide them in harnessing their innate talent as advocates for change," she adds. "The girls and young women who join our program are able to make positive decisions in their own lives and leverage those same skills to make a deep impact in their communities and beyond - breaking barriers and shifting systems everywhere."

Hosted by Girl Be Heard's own roster of dazzling rising stars , attendees of the Evolution gala will hear from this year's honoree - award-winning actor and producer Gina Torres - and will be treated to performances by Girl Be Heard Company Members and DJ Sabine Blaizin. Girl Be Heard celebrity supporters Sharon Washington, Jamilah Rosemund and others will also make a special appearance.

"I am excited and honored to be a part of Girl Be Heard's gala this year," says Girl Be Heard's Artistic Director Dr. Fatou Gittens. "It will be a meaningful celebration of our company members' and participants' growth, and showcased by a special performance by the 2022-23 Girl Be Heard Artistic Company, along with alumni company members in a rendition showcasing GBH's evolution," she continues. "Undoubtedly, our young artivists will bring the theme 'Evolution' to life and inspire our guests to reflect and be unapologetic about their own evolution."



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards
voting ends in


Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards Photo
Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Metro Theatre Will Present SLEEPING BEAUTY WAKES UP Photo
Metro Theatre Will Present SLEEPING BEAUTY WAKES UP
Metro Theatre presents Sleeping Beauty Wakes Up! by Catherine Morrison, directed by Claude A Giroux, with musical direction by Antony Knight, and choreography by Linzi Voth.
Presentation House Theatre Launches 2023 Winter/Spring Season Photo
Presentation House Theatre Launches 2023 Winter/Spring Season
To get us through the coming months of cold, Presentation House Theatre presents a roster of returning audience favourites - from the award-winning Driving Me Crazy to the heartwarming Learning and Forgetting, the 2023 Winter/Spring season offers a host of playful productions to suit every palette.
Joshua Beamishs MOVETHECOMPANY Explores Fake News + Misinformation In World Premiere Of SO Photo
Joshua Beamish's MOVETHECOMPANY Explores Fake News + Misinformation In World Premiere Of SOURCE AMNESIA
Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY presents the world premiere of Source Amnesia, a timely exploration of false memory and the fragility of truth, January 13 & 14, 2023 at 8pm at the Vancouver Playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You


Presentation House Theatre Launches 2023 Winter/Spring SeasonPresentation House Theatre Launches 2023 Winter/Spring Season
December 6, 2022

To get us through the coming months of cold, Presentation House Theatre presents a roster of returning audience favourites - from the award-winning Driving Me Crazy to the heartwarming Learning and Forgetting, the 2023 Winter/Spring season offers a host of playful productions to suit every palette.
Tickets Now On Sale For The Canadian DRAGON BALL SYMPHONIC ADVENTURE Concerts Tickets Now On Sale For The Canadian DRAGON BALL SYMPHONIC ADVENTURE Concerts 
December 2, 2022

Tickets are now on sale for the official “Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure” concerts coming to Canada in 2023. Attendees will relive the storylines of both the original “Dragon Ball” and “Dragon Ball Z” TV shows on screen in high-definition with fellow fans, while experiencing the music of both TV series powered by a renowned 60-person orchestra and the music of legendary Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi.
Metro Theatre Will Present SLEEPING BEAUTY WAKES UPMetro Theatre Will Present SLEEPING BEAUTY WAKES UP
December 1, 2022

Metro Theatre presents Sleeping Beauty Wakes Up! by Catherine Morrison, directed by Claude A Giroux, with musical direction by Antony Knight, and choreography by Linzi Voth.
Joshua Beamish's MOVETHECOMPANY Explores Fake News + Misinformation In World Premiere Of SOURCE AMNESIAJoshua Beamish's MOVETHECOMPANY Explores Fake News + Misinformation In World Premiere Of SOURCE AMNESIA
November 29, 2022

Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY presents the world premiere of Source Amnesia, a timely exploration of false memory and the fragility of truth, January 13 & 14, 2023 at 8pm at the Vancouver Playhouse.
The Vancouver Art Gallery Presents GUUD SAN GLANS ROBERT DAVIDSON: A LINE THAT BENDS BUT DOES NOT BREAKThe Vancouver Art Gallery Presents GUUD SAN GLANS ROBERT DAVIDSON: A LINE THAT BENDS BUT DOES NOT BREAK
November 25, 2022

The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Guud san glans Robert Davidson: A Line That Bends But Does Not Break from November 26, 2022 to April 16, 2023, an exhibition of Robert Davidson's renowned prints and paintings spanning his decades-long career.
share