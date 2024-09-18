Firehall Arts Centre to Present Vancouver Premiere Of RIDGE This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Firehall Arts Centre will present the Vancouver premiere of Ridge from Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 3.

Often called the “battle that made Canada,” Vimy Ridge resulted in over 10,000 Canadian casualties. Through direct storytelling, verbatim theatre and live music, Canadian folk music group The Fugitives examine misconceptions and varying perspectives around the battle, while drawing parallels to other formative events in our nation's past.

A Globe and Mail “Top 10 Arts Pick” (2020), Ridge features inventive musical interpretations of WWI soldier songs, which garnered a 2022 JUNO Award nomination for Best Traditional Roots Album.

Ridge is a vivid, kinetic ride through history, as well as an intimate, personal examination of our connection to the past. It is a visceral work that passionately argues against the exploitation of young lives.

“Ridge was born in Vancouver,” says writer and performer Brendan McLeod. “It was set to premiere at the Chan Centre in March of 2020, but was cancelled due to the pandemic. Since then, it has played 30 theatres across Canada, but hasn't returned home… until now. Unfortunately, the themes of Ridge are all too significant to contemporary times. The band and I are grateful for the opportunity to share this work with Vancouverites at the Firehall Arts Centre, and to critically examine how political leaders have, and continue to, exploit young lives.”

Credits for Ridge: Written by: Brendan McLeod

Music Direction: Adrian Glynn

Music: The Fugitives – Brendan McLeod (guitar, bass, vocals); Adrian Glynn (bass, guitar, harmonica, vocals); Carly Frey (violin, vocals); and Christopher Suen (banjo, guitar, vocals)Director: Julia CourseLighting Designer: Jonathan KimSet Pieces: Hilary AngusStage Manager: Amy Thomasson

