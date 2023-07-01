Feature: Fly Over Canada Celebrates 10 Years of Adventure in Vancouver!

A decade of being a successful business is a goal that many companies and teams strive and dream of. Not only has Vancouver’s famous flying attraction accomplished this, it is also celebrating this feat in the most Canadian way possible: through giving back to others. On June 29th, FlyOver Canada celebrated 10 years of adventure in Vancouver. First opening in 2013 at Canada Place in downtown Vancouver, the immersive flying experience has been entertaining visitors ever since with its state-of-the-art moving platform and 65-foot spherical screen having the ability to transport guests to places one could only imagine visiting.

On July 1st, FlyOver will donate 10% of their total sales to Mosaic BC: a local non-profit organization that helps immigrants and refugees that are new to Canada. With the help of programs facilitated by Mosaic, the non-profit hopes to make the transition to life in Canada for these families as smooth and successful as possible.

Over 4 million guests from around the world have visited FlyOver Canada throughout the years. Along with the original FlyOver Canada flight ride film, the attraction has also incorporated flight films featuring Iceland and the Canadian Rockies. Furthermore, limited engagements such as “Hawaii from Above” and “Soar Over Taiwan” have broadened the landscape of what FlyOver has to offer.

FlyOver’s COO and Executive Producer Lisa Adams describes FlyOver as, “an experience that uses the power of unique perspectives, feelings of flight, and complete sensory immersion to inspire wonder and spark joy for everyone who walks through our doors.” Being the ride’s 10th anniversary, Adams states that FlyOver is, “privileged to celebrate with our friends, colleagues, and community while giving something back to this vibrant city which has embraced us all these years.”

10% of FlyOver Canada total sales on July 1st, 2023 will be donated to Mosaic BC.

Photo Credit: FlyOver Canada and Pursuit