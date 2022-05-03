Fabulist Theatre to Present HOMING IN, An International Collaborative Musical

The previously unnamed collaborative musical project has been in the works since February 2022. Inspired by the collaborative musical sensations of TikTok (Ratatouille, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical), Fabulist Theatre put out a call to see who would be interested in co-creating and/or performing in a new musical collaboratively, with the intent to put it up online as one big, cohesive show.

Based on some responses given the broad theme of "Home", the Fabulist Artistic Team (Chantal Gering, Damon Bradley Jang, Mary Littlejohn, and Junita Thiessen) fashioned a storyboard/skeleton of w premise and plot, breaking down necessary scenes and songs and sending these prompts on to brave creators who when then write a scene or song and send it back, and the pieces would then be given to the performers. Some creators are even performing their own pieces in the context of the show.

The story centers around Melody, a young art student struggling with her overprotective single mother and yearning to break free. She meets a busker, Ronnie, and soon moves into a welcoming communal home filled with other young people, where Melody finds the family she has been craving, and the freedom to be herself.

Homing In will be presented solely online and will be available for viewing for the month of June (June 1 - 30th inclusive). "Access" tickets are available on a sliding scale - you decide what you can afford, because we want art to remain accessible but still make sure artists are compensated for their work. All funds received will be shared amongst the creators and performers.

The Creators

Wendy Chan ~ Claire Davis ~ Olivia Etey ~ Maraya Franca ~ Kylie Fonacier

Laura Anne Harris ~ "Nessie" Aly Hill ~ Mikayla Kwan ~ Christine ML Lee ~ Mary Littlejohn-Kate MacColl ~ Emily Makudi ~ Alex Masse ~ Winona Myles ~ Ricardo Pequenino Aaron Cadam Samuels ~ Leslie Stark ~ Jack Stone ~ Andrew Wade

The Performers

Katie Crompton ~ Lauren Davies ~ Maraya Franca ~ Chantal Gering ~ "Nessie" Aly Hill- Samantha Hussey ~ Damon Bradley Jang* ~ Mikayla Kwan ~ Emily Makudi ~ Devon More-Winona Myles ~ Ricardo Pequenino ~ Marga Rillo ~ William Rourke ~ Leslie Stark -Junita Thiessen ~ Andrew Wade

Based On An Idea By

Chantal Gering ~ Damon Bradley Jang ~ Mary Littlejohn ~ Junita Thiessen

*Appearing with special permission from Canadian Actors Equity Association