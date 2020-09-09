BC CULTURE DAYS Celebrates Metro Vancouver Arts With Expanded Lineup Of Virtual Events

Enhanced arts & culture event offers more diversity, more accessibility, and more FREE events and activities hosted both in-person and online.

BC Culture Days announces a month-long series of engaging, interactive events taking place throughout Metro Vancouver-including Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, Tri-Cities, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, and Mission-and across Canada at culturedays.ca from September 25 to October 25, 2020.

Featuring a newly expanded line-up of free activities hosted across multiple platforms, BC Culture Days offers culture enthusiasts on Vancouver Island, and beyond, a collection of diverse content designed to suit all levels of accessibility in the midst of a global pandemic. From registered, in-person workshops and self-guided tours to livestream presentations and digital recordings, BC Culture Days' 2020 edition will explore the 'unexpected intersections' of creative connection and artistic discovery.

"Artistic expression and creative curiosity are fundamental components of the health and vitality of our communities, especially as we continue to navigate the uncertainty of a global pandemic," says BC Culture Days Manager Nazanin Shoja. "I am incredibly proud of the dedicated, grassroots efforts of our many participating artists and community culture leaders who, like us, believe in the transformative power of the arts. We hope that by expanding this year's celebration to a full month and opening access to events taking place locally, provincially, and nationally, BC Culture Days can foster connection, understanding, and healing for an even greater number of British Columbians this fall."

To help further support widespread community involvement within the artistic process, BC Culture Days has selected five exceptional emerging artists from across the province to act as cultural ambassadors-raising heightened awareness and boosting participation in their own communities, coupled with virtually nationwide. Ambassadors will explore their distinct art form in unexpected ways, pushing traditional boundaries to discover new cultural understandings. For full artist biographies, visit culturedays.ca/bc/2020ambassadors

BC Culture Days 2020 will officially kick off with a 45-minute virtual event on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 4pm PST, hosted by the City of North Vancouver and spoken word poet Andrew Warner . The cultural event will feature:

Featured BC Culture Days events taking place across Metro Vancouver include:

VANCOUVER

ARTIVISM: SEX + The Unheard | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Livestream

Plant Ink Extraction Outdoor Artist Demo | Sept. 25, 1-3pm | Stanley Park Nature House

Come Sing With Us: An open rehearsal and virtual choir collaboration with Phoenix Chamber Choir | Sept. 26, 1-2pm | Livestream

Panel Discussion on Squamish Language Revival | Sept. 27, 1-2pm | Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, 639 Hornby Street

Belonging by Fia Cooper | Oct. 1-25, 11am-5pm | Craft Council of BC Gallery on Granville Island, 1386 Cartwright Street

Dance with Goh Ballet from the comfort of your home | Oct. 4, 3:30-4pm & 4:15-4:45pm, Oct. 6, 10-10:30am, Oct. 20, 11-11:30am, Oct. 21, 11-11:30am | Livestream

The Process at Pacific Arts Market | Oct. 10, 3-8pm | Pacific Arts Market, 1448 West Broadway

10 x 5: Artist Talk | Oct. 11, 1:30-2:30pm | Livestream

Meditation, Music & Film | Oct. 17, 5-9pm | Pacific Arts Market, 1448 West Broadway

Ballet BC Presents: Our 2020/2021 Artists in Residence | Oct. 22 & Oct 23, 6-9pm | Livestream

Culture Days raises the awareness, accessibility, participation, and engagement of Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities. It is a collaborative movement dedicated to providing free, hands-on, and interactive arts and culture activities to cities and towns across Canada. a??a??

For more information on how to take part in BC Culture Days-including livestreaming options as well as a revised registration system that supports a wider array of both in-person and online events and activities-or to sign up for the BC Culture Days newsletter, visit culturedays.ca/bc

Shows View More Vancouver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You