BC CULTURE DAYS Celebrates Metro Vancouver Arts With Expanded Lineup Of Virtual Events
Enhanced arts & culture event offers more diversity, more accessibility, and more FREE events and activities hosted both in-person and online.
BC Culture Days announces a month-long series of engaging, interactive events taking place throughout Metro Vancouver-including Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, Tri-Cities, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, and Mission-and across Canada at culturedays.ca from September 25 to October 25, 2020.
Featuring a newly expanded line-up of free activities hosted across multiple platforms, BC Culture Days offers culture enthusiasts on Vancouver Island, and beyond, a collection of diverse content designed to suit all levels of accessibility in the midst of a global pandemic. From registered, in-person workshops and self-guided tours to livestream presentations and digital recordings, BC Culture Days' 2020 edition will explore the 'unexpected intersections' of creative connection and artistic discovery."Artistic expression and creative curiosity are fundamental components of the health and vitality of our communities, especially as we continue to navigate the uncertainty of a global pandemic," says BC Culture Days Manager Nazanin Shoja. "I am incredibly proud of the dedicated, grassroots efforts of our many participating artists and community culture leaders who, like us, believe in the transformative power of the arts. We hope that by expanding this year's celebration to a full month and opening access to events taking place locally, provincially, and nationally, BC Culture Days can foster connection, understanding, and healing for an even greater number of British Columbians this fall." To help further support widespread community involvement within the artistic process, BC Culture Days has selected five exceptional emerging artists from across the province to act as cultural ambassadors-raising heightened awareness and boosting participation in their own communities, coupled with virtually nationwide. Ambassadors will explore their distinct art form in unexpected ways, pushing traditional boundaries to discover new cultural understandings. For full artist biographies, visit culturedays.ca/bc/2020ambassadors. BC Culture Days 2020 will officially kick off with a 45-minute virtual event on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 4pm PST, hosted by the City of North Vancouver and spoken word poet Andrew Warner. The cultural event will feature:
- Musical performances by JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter Alex Cuba, Vancouver sister duo Harlequin Gold, North Shore Celtic Ensemble, and Neo Afro soul singer-songwriter Turunesh;
- Dance performances by North Vancouver's AMED Dance Academy, Surrey's VanCity Dance Team, and Tsleil-Waututh Nation's Children of Takaya;
- Indigenous welcome ceremonies by Dennis Thomas-Whonoak and Gabriel George of Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Orene Askew of Squamish Nation;
- Messages from Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare and the City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan; and
- Introductory video clips from all five ambassadors.
Featured BC Culture Days events taking place across Metro Vancouver include:
VANCOUVER
ARTIVISM: SEX + The Unheard | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Livestream
Plant Ink Extraction Outdoor Artist Demo | Sept. 25, 1-3pm | Stanley Park Nature House
Come Sing With Us: An open rehearsal and virtual choir collaboration with Phoenix Chamber Choir | Sept. 26, 1-2pm | Livestream
Panel Discussion on Squamish Language Revival | Sept. 27, 1-2pm | Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, 639 Hornby Street
Belonging by Fia Cooper | Oct. 1-25, 11am-5pm | Craft Council of BC Gallery on Granville Island, 1386 Cartwright Street
Dance with Goh Ballet from the comfort of your home | Oct. 4, 3:30-4pm & 4:15-4:45pm, Oct. 6, 10-10:30am, Oct. 20, 11-11:30am, Oct. 21, 11-11:30am | Livestream
The Process at Pacific Arts Market | Oct. 10, 3-8pm | Pacific Arts Market, 1448 West Broadway
10 x 5: Artist Talk | Oct. 11, 1:30-2:30pm | Livestream
Meditation, Music & Film | Oct. 17, 5-9pm | Pacific Arts Market, 1448 West Broadway
Ballet BC Presents: Our 2020/2021 Artists in Residence | Oct. 22 & Oct 23, 6-9pm | Livestream
North Van City Mosaic | Sept. 26, Sept. 27 & Oct. 3, 10am-12pm | Livestream
Santoor & Poetry from Iran and Tsleil-Waututh | Sept. 27, 1-2pm | Livestream RICHMOND
The Isolation Sessions - Making Music Together. Apart. | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Digital recording
Cycling Art Tour | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Self-guided
Moon Rabbit Jumping Over City of Richmond | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Self-guided
MAD Jazz LIVE @ The Loft | Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16 & 23, 8-10pm & Sept. 26, 2-4pm | Livestream
Public Art Unveiling by the RAG Youth Art Intensive program | Sept. 26, 3-4pm | Minoru Park, 7191 Granville Avenue
Online Musical Theatre Taster Class with @msjillteaches | Oct. 1, 8 & 15, 4-5pm | Livestream
Red Barn Sunday Fun Day: Herbal Teas and Quick Pickles | Sept. 27, 11am-1pm | 2631 Westminster Hwy
Red Barn Sunday Fun Day: Explorations in Papermaking | Sept. 27, 2-4pm | 2631 Westminster Hwy
Red Barn Sunday Fun Day: Medicines in your Garden | Oct. 4, 11am-1pm | 2631 Westminster Hwy
Red Barn Sunday Fun Day: From Pickled Beans to Kale Chips | Oct. 4, 2-4pm | 2631 Westminster Hwy TRI-CITIES
Maillardville Family Scavenger Hunt | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Self-guided
Rhymes of Time | Oct. 5, 10:30-11:30am | Livestream
Evening at the Museum - Financial Fears! | Oct. 15, 7-8:30pm | Livestream
CoDesign Studio Open House | Oct. 24, 12:30-4:30pm | 2414 St Johns Street NEW WESTMINSTER
Senior's Expression Pop-Up Show | Oct. 1-4, 12-6pm | 712C - 12th Street
New West Artists on the Crawl | Oct. 17 & 18, 11am-6pm | 712C - 12th Street SURREY
Make Your Own Butter with the Historic Stewart Farm | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Self-guided
Thumbprint Cookies with the Historic Stewart Farm | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Digital recording
Whipped Cream Scones with the Historic Stewart Farm | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Digital recording
Muddy Pigs with the Historic Stewart Farm | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Digital recording
Virtual Surrey Fusion Festival | Sept. 26, 10:30am-12pm | Livestream
Music and Meditation | Oct. 3 & 4, 11am-7pm | Livestream LANGLEY
Free Art Critique event | Sept. 28, 6:45-9pm | City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Crescent
Seniors Exhibition | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Digital recording MAPLE RIDGE
History Hunters: City Wide Scavenger Hunt | Sept. 25-Oct. 25 | Self-guided
Fall Happenings: Drive-in Movies | Sept. 26 & Oct. 3, 7-9pm, Oct. 10 & 17, 6:30-11:30pm | 23580 Jim Robson Way MISSION
HERSTORY: Extraordinary Women of Mission | Oct. 24, 1:30-1:45pm | Livestream
Culture Days raises the awareness, accessibility, participation, and engagement of Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities. It is a collaborative movement dedicated to providing free, hands-on, and interactive arts and culture activities to cities and towns across Canada. a??a??For more information on how to take part in BC Culture Days-including livestreaming options as well as a revised registration system that supports a wider array of both in-person and online events and activities-or to sign up for the BC Culture Days newsletter, visit culturedays.ca/bc.