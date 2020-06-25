12th Annual Queer Arts Festival Begins July 16

The 12th annual Queer Arts Festival Vancouver (QAF) Wicked begins July 16th with artparty! our annual festival opening and tour celebrating QAF and showcasing our curated visual arts exhibit that runs throughout the festival (July 16th - July 26th).

Art Party! | Cinq-à-Sept Festival Opening | Thu Jul 16, 5 - 7PM PST

QAF's opening: Luxuriate in a cinq-à-sept afternoon delight to come together with our 2020 visual art curator Jonny Sopotiuk for a Wicked Visual Art tour with guest artists, and a gallery of intimate friends old and new. This Event is ASL Interpreted.

· Artist Panel Discussion chaired by Jonny Sopotiuk with participating artists Tom Hsu, Internationally renown artist/activist Avram Finkelstein, Elektra KB, and guests.

· Following our official welcome, guest visual art curator Jonny Sopotiuk gives a virtual tour of the Curated Visual Art Exhibition joined by guest artists.

The visual arts components of this year's festival, Wicked includes the Curated Visual Arts Exhibition and Pride in Art Community Exhibition running Thursday July 16th through Sunday, July 26th.

Wicked brings together a multi-generational group of artists living and producing work across Canada and the United States as they explore the body, community, and architecture of homonormativity. In 2020 we're learning to live through a new form of containment during a global health pandemic. Our long fight for recognition and the foundations of community infrastructures that we created to sustain us are being fundamentally questioned. With new connections and intimacy now mediated by requirements to shelter in place, artists critically examine our communities' oppression and expose implications of complicity in the homonormative systems created to contain us." - Wicked 2020 Curator Jonny Sopotiuk.

QAF's Wicked revels in the quintessentially queer traditions of scandal and excess with visual art, performance, theatre, music, dance and literary events and runs 11 days (July 16th - 26th 2020) at our digital venue, coming soon. Highlights include Jonny Sopotiuk's visual arts curation; choreographer Noam Gagnon's raucously vulnerable Swan Song, This Crazy Show; Indigenous Burlesque with Virago Nation's Too Spirited; and the latest offering from non-binary drag collective The Darlings.

Art keeps us connected during the age of social distancing. We have re-imagined the festival to make sure you get your Queer Art Fix from the safety of your own space. Please visit queerartsfestival.com to find out how you can attend all of our events remotely or donate to our artists!

The Queer Arts Festival (QAF) is an annual artist-run professional multi-disciplinary arts festival in Vancouver, BC., that is recognized as one of the top 5 festivals of its kind worldwide. QAF produces, presents and exhibits with a curatorial vision favouring challenging, thought-provoking work that pushes boundaries and initiates dialogue. Each year, the festival theme ties together a curated visual art exhibition, performing arts series, workshops, artist talks, panels, and media art screenings. QAF's programming has garnered wide acclaim as "concise, brilliant and moving" (Georgia Straight), "easily one of the best exhibitions of the year in Vancouver" (Vancouver Sun) and QAF was voted Vancouver's "Best LGBTQ Event" in the 24th Annual Georgia Straight Best of Vancouver Readers Poll (2019).

Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You