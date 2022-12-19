12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards; Painted Fern Productions Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Standings - 12/19/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Julie Tomaino - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 58%

Okesia shewchuk - ONCE - The Shop 17%

Christine Bandelow - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre) 11%

Ray Hogg - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 8%

Laura Krewski - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Barbara Clayden - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 37%

Jessica Oostergo - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 26%

Nalo Soyini - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 16%

Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 13%

Julia White - ONCE - The Shop 5%

Cindy Wiebe - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Sara Mayfield - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 68%

Barbara Tomasic - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 22%

Ian Farthing - ONCE - Renegade Productions 8%

Ian Farthing - ONCE - The Shop 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kaitlin Williams - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 45%

Adam Meggido - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 17%

Daryl Cloran - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Ray Hogg - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Linda McRae - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 9%

Fred Gray - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 4%

Isa Sanchez - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 0



Best Ensemble Performance

KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 25%

KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 20%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre) 15%

THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 14%

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%

ONCE - Renegade 8%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 5%

VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adrien Hodgson - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 75%

Itai Erdal - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%

John Webber - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%

Jonathan Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

Conor Moore - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

Matt Haskins - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sean Bayntun - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 75%

Steven Greenfield - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 10%

Edette Gagne - ONCE - The Shop 8%

Ken Cormier - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

Mary Ancheta - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 2%



Best Musical

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 79%

SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Canadian College of Performing Arts 12%

KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%

ONCE - Renegade 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, A NEW QUEER CANADIAN POP/ROCK MUSICAL! - Painted Fern Productions 81%

THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 18%

VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jenaya Barker - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 48%

Katrina Teitz - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 42%

Sayer Roberts - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Olesia Shewchuk - ONCE - Renegade Productions 3%

Michael Bernard - ONCE - The Shop 1%

Stewart Adam McKensy - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Brianna Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 42%

Alana Bridgewater - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

James Yi - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

Andrew MacDonald-Smith - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 8%

Chris Cochrane - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 8%

Farren Timoteo - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

Maurice Kimball IV - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players'' Club 4%

Sebastian Kroon - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 4%

Charlie Gallant - BENEVOLENCE - Pacific Theatre 2%

Jamie Cavanagh - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 2%

Jill Raymond - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 0



Best Play

KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 42%

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

BENEVOLENCE - Pacific Theatre 9%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 9%

THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 8%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 4%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Canadian College of Performing Arts 4%

VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 2%

LOVE & INFORMATION - Canadian College of Performing Arts 0

SECRET LOVE IN PEACH BLOSSOM LAND - Canadian College of Performing Arts 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carolyn Rapanos - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 39%

Pam Johnston - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 24%

Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 16%

Kevin McAllister - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

Amy Ferguson - ONCE - The Shop 5%

Cory Sincennes - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ava Maria Safai - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 78%

Karin Atkinson - ONCE - The shop 9%

Chris Daniels - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

Rick Colhoun - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

Chengyan Boon - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 2%

Ella Wahlström - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 2%

Mishelle Cuttler - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cole Smuland - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 49%

Meesh QX - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 34%

Kelli Ogmundson - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

Duke Nolan - ONCE - The Shop 6%

