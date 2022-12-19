12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards; Painted Fern Productions Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Check out the latest standings as of December 19th. Voting continues now through December 31st, 2022.
The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
2022 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Standings - 12/19/22
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Julie Tomaino - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 58%
Okesia shewchuk - ONCE - The Shop 17%
Christine Bandelow - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre) 11%
Ray Hogg - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 8%
Laura Krewski - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Barbara Clayden - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 37%
Jessica Oostergo - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 26%
Nalo Soyini - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 16%
Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 13%
Julia White - ONCE - The Shop 5%
Cindy Wiebe - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Sara Mayfield - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 68%
Barbara Tomasic - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 22%
Ian Farthing - ONCE - Renegade Productions 8%
Ian Farthing - ONCE - The Shop 2%
Best Direction Of A Play
Kaitlin Williams - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 45%
Adam Meggido - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 17%
Daryl Cloran - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%
Ray Hogg - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%
Linda McRae - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 9%
Fred Gray - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 4%
Isa Sanchez - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 0
Best Ensemble Performance
KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 25%
KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 20%
PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citaldel Theatre) 15%
THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 14%
'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%
ONCE - Renegade 8%
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 5%
VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 0
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adrien Hodgson - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 75%
Itai Erdal - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%
John Webber - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%
Jonathan Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%
Conor Moore - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%
Matt Haskins - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 3%
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sean Bayntun - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 75%
Steven Greenfield - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 10%
Edette Gagne - ONCE - The Shop 8%
Ken Cormier - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%
Mary Ancheta - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 2%
Best Musical
THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 79%
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Canadian College of Performing Arts 12%
KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%
ONCE - Renegade 3%
Best New Play Or Musical
THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, A NEW QUEER CANADIAN POP/ROCK MUSICAL! - Painted Fern Productions 81%
THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 18%
VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 1%
Best Performer In A Musical
Jenaya Barker - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 48%
Katrina Teitz - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 42%
Sayer Roberts - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%
Olesia Shewchuk - ONCE - Renegade Productions 3%
Michael Bernard - ONCE - The Shop 1%
Stewart Adam McKensy - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 1%
Best Performer In A Play
Brianna Kim - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 42%
Alana Bridgewater - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%
James Yi - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%
Andrew MacDonald-Smith - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 8%
Chris Cochrane - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 8%
Farren Timoteo - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%
Maurice Kimball IV - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players'' Club 4%
Sebastian Kroon - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 4%
Charlie Gallant - BENEVOLENCE - Pacific Theatre 2%
Jamie Cavanagh - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 2%
Jill Raymond - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 0
Best Play
KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 42%
'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%
MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%
BENEVOLENCE - Pacific Theatre 9%
PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 9%
THE QUEST - Canadian College of Performing Arts 8%
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players Club 4%
THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Canadian College of Performing Arts 4%
VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 2%
LOVE & INFORMATION - Canadian College of Performing Arts 0
SECRET LOVE IN PEACH BLOSSOM LAND - Canadian College of Performing Arts 0
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Carolyn Rapanos - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 39%
Pam Johnston - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 24%
Simon Scullion - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 16%
Kevin McAllister - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%
Amy Ferguson - ONCE - The Shop 5%
Cory Sincennes - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ava Maria Safai - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 78%
Karin Atkinson - ONCE - The shop 9%
Chris Daniels - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%
Rick Colhoun - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%
Chengyan Boon - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 2%
Ella Wahlström - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company (in association with Citadel Theatre) 2%
Mishelle Cuttler - MADE IN ITALY - Arts Club Theatre Company 0
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Cole Smuland - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 49%
Meesh QX - THE GIRL NEXT DOOR - Painted Fern Productions 34%
Kelli Ogmundson - KINKY BOOTS - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%
Duke Nolan - ONCE - The Shop 6%
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Maki Yi - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 37%
Santana Berryman - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 18%
Adrian Shaffer - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players'' Club 11%
Andrew Creightney - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%
Howie Lai - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%
Bryce Paul Mills - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players'' Club 5%
Isa Sanchez - VER·I·SI·MIL·I·TUDE - Direct Theatre Collective 5%
Darlene Isaac - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - White Rock Players'' Club 3%
Favorite Local Theatre
Painted Fern Productions 77%
Arts Club Theatre Company 16%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Theatre in the Country 5%
The Shop 2%
Direct Theatre Collective 0
White Rock Players Club 0