Zoonation Youth Company Reveals New Artistic Leadership and Ambition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The multi award-winning dance theatre company ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company has announced a significant development in their prestigious youth company’s artistic leadership, as they begin auditions and masterclasses as part of a new search to meet the next generation of exceptional dance talent.

​

The 2025 cohort of ZooNation Youth Company dancers will be led by the joint artistic leadership of ZooNation’s Founder and Artistic Director Kate Prince and Associate Artistic Director Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe.

​

Kate Prince said, “It’s a full circle moment for me as the company’s Founder. Having spent significant time on productions including Sylvia at the Old Vic, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at The Royal Opera House and Message In A Bottle which recently returned from a world tour and Broadway, I can’t wait to get back in the studio where it all began. The next generation need access to the arts and genuine opportunities like ZYC more than ever. I am incredibly proud of our alumni who have gone on to achieve remarkable things. For many of the young people who have joined us, it has been a life-changing experience. ZYC offers not only professional opportunities, but also a place to train, be inspired, and feel part of something special. We are able to provide these exceptionally talented young people with a platform to express themselves, offer them a sense of belonging and a potential future in the performing arts. It feels like the right time to be taking the baton again, alongside the brilliant Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe. I am excited to work together, to meet new talent, but also hope to see many familiar faces during auditions and workshops.”

Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe said: “I've worked with ZYC intensively over the years and am honoured to carry on the legacy of outstanding talent we have raised up in the industry. To also do this with Kate, for the first time whom I've worked with for 18 years is incredibly exciting and feels like a fresh wave for the company.”

​

Recognising the urgent need to nurture young talent, Prince established ZooNation Youth Company (ZYC) in 2006, which has since flourished into a sector-leading training and performance company of around 20 young hip-hop performers. Notable alumni include Rambert dance artist Liam Francis, Dancer and International Dance Educator Dylan Mayoral and Candoco Dance Artist Annie Edwards. Over 150 young people aged between 10-20 have been through ZYC.

​

ZYC has garnered acclaim for its ambitious productions with exemplary young artists including Groove On Down The Road at Southbank Centre, and performances in the West End show Into the Hoods. Members of the company performed in Nelson Mandela’s 90th Birthday Celebrations(broadcast worldwide) and were invited to perform for the International Olympics Committee at the Royal Opera House during the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.

​

ZYC provides a subsidised weekly training company for young artists to develop advanced skills in dance styles influenced by Hip Hop Culture, including Breakin’, House, Groove, Waacking, Krump, and the Funk Styles of Popping and Locking. Many ZYC alumni progress to perform in ZooNation productions.

​

Prince adds, “The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, which is now playing at the Royal Ballet and Opera has four of the cast members in the show who started in our youth company. Seeing them on stage, now in major roles as professional artists is the best feeling, and I want to continue fostering such amazing growth and opportunities for the next generation of theatre goers and theatre makers.”

​

Preparatory masterclasses and auditions to join ZooNation Youth Company begin this Autumn. For more information and to register your interest in joining ZooNation Youth Company please visit zoonation.co.uk/apply

​

ZooNation, known for major theatre productions including Message In A Bottle (Sadler’s Wells), Into The Hoods (Sadler’s Wells), Some Like It Hip Hop (Sadler’s Wells) and The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party (The Royal Opera House) was founded in 2002 by five-time Olivier-nominated Choreographer, Director & Writer Kate Prince (MBE). The company has been a pioneering force in showcasing exceptional dance talent and creating dynamic, accessible theatre experiences for diverse audiences.

Comments