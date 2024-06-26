ZOG AND THE FLYING DOCTORS Comes To London This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zog and the Flying Doctors, based on the bestselling sequel by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, will fly into London this summer, playing at Cadogan Hall from 1 – 31 August 2024 with a press performance on Friday 2 August 1pm.

The London summer season comes at the end of the UK tour, which has been delighting audiences round the country since February.

Zog, super keen student turned air-ambulance, still lands with a bang-crash-thump. Together with his Flying Doctor crew, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout, they tend to a sunburnt mermaid, a unicorn with one too many horns and a lion with the flu. However, Pearl's uncle, the King, has other ideas about whether princesses should be doctors, and she's soon locked up in the castle back in a crown and a silly frilly dress!

With a bit of help from some friends and half a pound of cheese, can Pearl make her uncle better and prove princesses can be doctors too?

The cast consists of Ethan Jay Scott (Frankie's Guys, UK Tour) as titular character 'Zog', with Emily Attridge-Cox (Camelot: In Concert, The London Palladium) as ‘Pearl' and Edward Conroy (Dick Whittington, The Attic Theatre, Stratford-Upon-Avon) as ‘Gadabout' & ‘Doctor'. James Stirling (Alice In Wonderland, UK Tour) plays ‘King' and ‘Unicorn' with Darcy Manning (The Wizard Of Oz, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds) playing ‘Mermaid' and ‘Lion'. The cast is completed by Swing and Resident Director Mikey Wooster (The Wind In The Willows, UK Tour), and Swing and Dance Captain Samantha Richards (Footloose, UK & International Tour).

Jennifer Sutherland from Freckle Productions said, “We are so delighted to be rounding off our 2024 tour with a return visit to Cadogan Hall for the summer holidays. It's a wonderful venue, and we're thrilled that this will be our first ever major London season with this production.”

Zog and the Flying Doctors is one of the best-loved creations of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the UK's number one picture book pair behind many modern classics including The Gruffalo which has been published in 75 languages. Together their books have sold over 75 million copies.

First published in 2016, Zog and the Flying Doctors is the smash-hit sequel to Zog, which has sold over 1.5 million copies. On Christmas Day 2020, Magic Light Pictures premiered an animated film of Zog and the Flying Doctors on BBC One featuring an all-star cast including Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon.

Zog and the Flying Doctors is brought to the stage by Freckle Productions in association with Rose Theatre Kingston. Freckle Productions, the team behind smash-hit stage shows including Stick Man and Zog, are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children.

Zog and the Flying Doctors is co-directed by Katie Beard and Bobby Delaney, featuring music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe with choreography by Katie Beard and associate choreographer Heather Scott-Martin. The set and costume designs are by Lucy Bradridge, with some costumes undergoing a re-imagining for 2024 by Deborah Mingham at Entify. Puppetry director Edie Edmundson, costume supervisor Louise Smith and lighting designer Ric Mountjoy work alongside musical director Bobby Delaney and musical supervisor & orchestrator Paul Herbert, to bring the story to life.

