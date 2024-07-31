World Premiere of New Musical STILETTO Comes to Charing Cross Theatre Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patrick Bywalski for the Robert Stigwood Organisation and Steven M. Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited have announced the world premiere of a major new musical, STILETTO. The musical feature music and lyrics by Matthew Wilder with a book by Tim Luscombe.

Performances run 24 March - 15 June 2025 at Charing Cross Theatre.

In Italy during the 18th century, an average of 5,000 boys were castrated annually. Almost exclusively, they came from poor families. Their treble voices intact, castration promised those who survived a chance to earn fame and fortune by singing female roles in the opera. A few made it, but most didn't and were swept aside.

Stiletto, a new musical with Music and Lyrics by three-time Grammy nominee, Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Wilder (Disney's Mulan), Book by double Olivier Award nominee Tim Luscombe (Noël Coward's Easy Virtue, Terrence Rattigan's The Browning Version and Harlequinade), is set in Venice, Europe's opera capital.

During the winter of 1730-31, Venice is a city bristling with opportunity where fortunes can be made but life is cheap. A city of lustre and intrigue with plenty of chances of success for Marco, who was castrated as a child to retain his perfect voice. Opera stars being the rock stars of their day, Marco is on course to be an 18th-century Jagger or Bowie, to snag a powerful patron and play leading roles.

In a busy square he meets Gioia, confident, strong willed...and supremely talented. But despite her musical gifts, being the daughter of an African slave, there's no chance for her to fulfil her dreams. Marco recognises her talent and, sensing that they are both outsiders as well as sharing a love for music, they fall in love.

In an attempt to get her on stage, Marco introduces Gioia to society and his patron, the Contessa Azzurra, but at the end of the evening, a body lies dead and Gioia is hauled off to prison. To free her, Marco must overcome the demons of his past and the morally corrupt forces of the present.

Cast to be announced.

The director is David Gilmore. His 17 West End productions include Lend Me a Tenor, Daisy Pulls It Off, The Hired Man and Grease.

The choreographer is Tony and Olivier nominated Anthony Van Laast. His many West End and Broadway productions include Bombay Dreams, Mamma Mia! Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Annie Get Your Gun and Song & Dance.

Jae Alexander is musical supervisor/musical director. His many West End credits include Sister Act (Eventim Apollo), 42nd Street (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Privates On Parade (Noël Coward Theatre), South Pacific (Barbican), Fiddler On The Roof (Savoy Theatre), Guys And Dolls (Piccadilly Theatre).

Simon Nathan is orchestrator. His recent musical theatre credits include orchestrations for the Olivier Award-nominated My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) (Garrick Theatre) and expanded orchestrations for Pippin 50th Anniversary (Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

Ceci Calf is set designer. Theatre credits include Farm Hall (Jermyn Street/Theatre Royal Bath/UK Tour/ West End), Much Ado About Nothing and Othello (Watermill Theatre).

Anna Kelsey is costume designer. Her credits include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Ambassadors and Southwark Elephant); The Wicker Husband, Under Milk Wood, Our Town (Watermill).

Ben Ormerod is lighting designer. His theatre credits include: Manon Lescaut, The Rake's Progress (English Touring Opera), Kidnapped (National Theatre of Scotland), The Beekeeper of Aleppo and Assassins (Nottingham Playhouse), The Sex Party (Menier Chocolate Factory).

Andrew Johnson is sound designer. Andrew won the Broadway World Fans Choice Award for Best Sound Design for The Play That Goes Wrong on Broadway and has also been shortlisted for Best Sound Design for Grand Hotel, Mack & Mabel and Titanic in the UK.

