World Premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage's FESTEN Comes to The Royal Opera

Acclaimed contemporary composer Mark-Anthony Turnage will join forces with Olivier Award-winning director Richard Jones (La bohème, Samson et Dalila) in the world premiere of Festen which runs on the Main Stage from 11 – 27 February 2025. In his much-anticipated return to The Royal Opera, Turnage, along with librettist Lee Hall (Billy Elliot), adapts Oscar-winning filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg’s 1998 film of the same name into this piercing new opera depicting an explosive and troubling family celebration.

Vinterberg’s film launched the Danish avant-garde film movement Dogme 95 in the late nineties, which focused on traditional storytelling, raw performance and strong themes. Elaborate special effects and technology were forbidden, while shooting was to be done on location, in natural light and with hand-held cameras. Because of this, Festen is particularly conducive to being adapted for the stage and has been multiple times, including for the Almeida Theatre in the West End and on Broadway.

Mark-Anthony Turnage, Composer of Festen, said, “It means an enormous amount to me to write a new opera for The Royal Opera. I had such a great experience working on Anna Nicole that I jumped at the chance of writing another; The Royal Opera has been so loyal to me, really backing Lee Hall and I from the start. The original film by Thomas Vinterberg really draws you in from the first minute of action and the heart-breaking story about denial is, unfortunately, more relevant today than ever. Audiences can expect 90 minutes of high drama, lyricism and some dark humour along the way.”

Gerald Finley performs the role of Helge, the wealthy hotel owner whom the story revolves around, as he gathers his family and friends to celebrate his 60th birthday. As his children, performed by Allan Clayton (Christian), Stéphane Degout (Michael) and Natalya Romaniw (Helena), arrive they must confront the pain of their past, and the man responsible. The rest of the largely British cast is comprised of Rosie Aldridge (Else); Thomas Oliemans (Helmut); Susan Bickley (Grandma), Philippa Boyle* (Mette), who makes her Royal Opera debut; ; Peter Brathwaite (Gbatokai); Marta Fontanals-Simmons (Linda), Aled Hall (Chef); Julian Hubbard (Lars); Clare Presland (Pia); John Tomlinson (Grandpa); Ailish Tynan (Christine); Kitty Whately (Michelle); Jeremy White (Poul). Edward Gardner conducts.

The production is brought to life with an equally world-class creative team comprised of Set Designer Miriam Buether, Costume Designer Nicky Gillibrand, Lighting Designer Lucy Carter and Movement Director Lucy Burge.

Richard Jones, Director of Festen, said, “Thomas Vinterberg’s film works on a double level of both farce and tragedy, and I think the addition of Mark-Anthony Turnage's music and Lee Hall’s distilled text augments both these aspects of the story. Hiding in plain sight - and consequent censored responses - has, sadly, featured in recent news stories.”

Reaffirming the Company’s commitment to new opera, Festen is the latest in a long line of acclaimed new commissions by The Royal Opera including Kaija Saariaho’s Innocence (2023); Oliver Leith’s Last Days (2022); Laura Bowler’s The Blue Woman (2022); George Benjamin’s Written on Skin (2012), Lessons in Love and Violence (2018) and Picture a Day Like This (2023); Mark-Anthony Turnage's Anna Nicole (2011).

