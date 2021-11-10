Wise Children's Production Of WUTHERING HEIGHTS Will Be Available To View On Demand

Wise Children today announce the on demand release of its critically acclaimed stage adaptation of Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights, adapted and directed by Emma Rice. The co-production, with the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal, which is currently running at York Theatre Royal until 20 November, will be available to watch on demand for 48 hours from Friday 26 November at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now via bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/wuthering-heights-on-demand.

Wuthering Heights continues its UK tour in 2022, opening at the National Theatre, 3 February - 19 March, before touring to Cornwall, Norwich, Salford, Nottingham, Sunderland, Edinburgh and Inverness until 4 June 2022.

Emma Rice directs Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton), Nandi Bhebhe (The Leader of the Moor), Mirabelle Gremaud (swing), TJ Holmes (Robert), Ash Hunter (Heathcliff), Craig Johnson (Mr Earnshaw/Dr Kenneth), Jordan Laviniere (John), Lucy McCormick (Cathy), Kandaka Moore (Zillah), Katy Owen (Isabella Linton/Linton Heathcliff), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw) and Witney White (Frances Earnshaw/Young Cathy), with music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee and Renell Shaw.

With set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer; sound and video by Simon Baker; composition by Ian Ross; lighting design by Jai Morjaria; movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt.

Wuthering Heights Tour Dates

York Theatre Royal

9 - 20 November 2021

Box Office: 01904 623568 / www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

On Demand

Friday 26 November at 7pm - available on demand for 48 hours

Box Office: www.bristololdvic.org.uk

Tickets: £15 if booked before 22 November, £20 following

National Theatre, Lyttelton

3 February - 19 March 2022

Box Office: 020 7452 3000 / www.nationaltheatre.org.uk

Hall for Cornwall

29 March - 9 April 2022

Box Office: 01872 262466 / www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

Theatre Royal Norwich

12 - 16 April 2022

Box Office: 01603 630 000 / www.norwichtheatre.org

Theatre Royal Nottingham

26 - 30 April 2022

Box Office: 0115 989 5555 / www.trch.co.uk

The Lowry

3 - 7 May 2022

Box Office: 0343 208 6000 / www.thelowry.com

Sunderland Empire

10 - 14 May 2022

Box Office: 03330 096 690 / www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

King's Theatre, Edinburgh

24 - 28 May 2022

Box Office: 0131 529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/kings-theatre

Eden Court

31 May - 4 June 2022

Box Office: 01463 234 234 / www.eden-court.co.uk