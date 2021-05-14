Wigmore Hall Will Kick Off Birthday Celebrations With Free Outdoor Picnic Concerts

For the first time in its 120-year history, Wigmore Hall will take music out into the open air by staging three free ticketed concerts for families on bank holiday Sunday 30th May, launching the four-day celebration of the hall's 120th anniversary.

All three performances will be held in Portman Square Garden - a stone's throw from Wigmore Hall heading towards Baker Street. The beautiful private garden is rarely open to the public and will be an oasis to enjoy music making at the heart of bustling London.

The three performances will showcase some of the finest young musicians in London: the percussion ensemble 'Beaten Track' (11AM) and the all-string 'The 12 Ensemble' (2PM and 4:30PM). Each concert will last 40 minutes in length with a maximum capacity of 200. Ticket holders will have access to the Square from 30 minutes before the starting time and 50 minutes after the conclusion of the concert.

The public is encouraged to bring picnic blankets and additional provisions. A limited number of seating will be provided.

Wigmore Hall Director John Gilhooly said,

"While we eagerly await to throw open our doors on 17 May, we are also acutely aware that not everyone will feel fully confident to return to an intimate concert hall - whether they have been vaccinated or otherwise. These free concerts provide yet another form of 'shared experience' where the public can enjoy music together in an open and spacious environment. We hope the concerts on a long weekend will prove especially attractive for the many young people who take part in the Wigmore Hall Learning programme. We are very pleased to be partnering with The Howard de Walden Estate, The Portman Estate and Baker Street Quarter Partnership on this summer music programme."

Tickets for the three free outdoor concerts can be booked on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wigmore-hall-at-portman-square-tickets-152495254411

Tickets for the five 120th Anniversary gala concerts are available initially on a ballot basis to Friends of Wigmore Hall which can be joined for as low as £50 a year.