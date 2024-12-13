Warrington Music Fest's Winter Showcase Will Return in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Warrington Music Festival's popular ‘Winter Showcase' will return to Parr Hall in the New Year for an all-day celebration of some of the town's best homegrown talent.

Bigger and better for 2025, the concert will offer both a platform for grassroots artists and an exciting taste of what's to come next summer at the full festival.

Taking place on Saturday, 1 February, this year there will be a packed line-up of 14 bands and performers taking to Warrington's historic stage for an incredible seven hours of live music.

Under the banner of Warrington Music Festival, the event is being hosted by arts charity Culture Warrington and Score Creative Ltd, which supports young musicians in the town.

The aim is to champion and raise the profile of emerging artists who have been blazing a trail through music scene and are looking to take the next step.

Steve Oates, from Score Creative, said: “We know that performing on the historic Parr Hall stage is a great aspiration for all bands and musicians from Warrington and it's great to see that become a reality for so many of them with the return of this fabulous event.

“The number and quality of performers taking to the stage shows that the Warrington music community is still strong. This is a chance for all of us to show our support and celebrate our homegrown talent at this legendary, local music venue.”

Parlours, Belmont and the Stocks and Ritch are among the rising Warrington acts returning to the line-up after seizing the opportunity at the first Winter Showcase in early 2024.

They will be joined by The Bemonts, who have also recently been announced to perform at Neighbourhood Weekender, The Ambersons, Olivia Booth, Uno Mas, Freight, Isla Rico, Hollow Vandals, Oops a Cat, The Hillocks, Collusion and Misery Misery.

Parlours guitarist Kane Partington added: “We weren't shy last year to express what it meant to us to be offered a spot playing at such a historic and reputable venue.

“Growing up in this town makes you understand the magic that's gone on in Parr Hall's walls, and all the memories it's made for us and all the generations across the years.

“You don't half feel it when you're in there too. Performing again in 2025, representing homegrown talent, is an absolute honour to us. Rest assured, we want to make this one a night to remember.”

Comments