WATCH: DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE Featurette Released

Enter the world of Doctor Who: Time Fracture! This 4-minute featurette gives you a glimpse of some of the worlds featured in this immersive experience. Take a whirlwind tour of Unit HQ before travelling through time in your quest to #BeTheHero in this exciting adventure.

Watch below!

Doctor Who: Time Fracture was heading towards a busy summer before flash floods hit the Mayfair building (or UNIT HQ as the venue is called) in July. Extensive damage meant that the show had to close for major repairs. This included installing a flood defence system; but in September and October, when rain storms hit the capital once again, work towards reopening suffered severe setbacks. Now the building is finally set to re-open and welcome fans and new audiences back to the immersive adventure from Friday 26 November.

Producers, Immersive Everywhere are delighted to release a short film which takes you right back into the heart of the experience. The featurette was created by Totally Theatre Productions.

New cast members joining the Unit HQ team include Amber Blease, Myles Devonte, Harrie Dobby, Barry McStay, Khadija Sallet, Megan Shandley, Patrick Strain, Tom Telford and Simon Victor.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture puts fans at the heart of the story, plunged into a journey across space and time. Featuring amazingly realistic worlds - audiences will discover that it's time to step up, be the hero and save the universe!

From the team behind The Great Gatsby, the UK's longest running immersive show, Doctor Who: Time Fracture is booking through to April 2022 and tickets are available to buy now.