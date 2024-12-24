Video: Watch a New Trailer For TARANTULA at Arcola Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Georgie Henley will star in Tarantula at Arcola Theatre. The monologue from Philip Ridley was first performed online for Southwark Playhouse in 2021, and will now have its live premiere, running 8-25 January 2025 at Arcola. Check out an all new teaser video here!

Tarantula is a startling exploration of identity, memory, love, and the lengths it takes someone to free themselves from the web of their past. Centering on Toni, a teenager embarking on her first date and her first ever kiss; a seemingly ordinary life, with the possibilities of youth stretched out ahead of her. But in true Philip Ridley style, there’s a big ‘but then’ moment heading our way, and what follows is a spine-tingling unraveling of fear, guilt and denial in the aftermath of trauma.

Georgie Henley made her stage debut in Philip Ridley’s Angry (2018), and has since starred in the online performance of Tarantula, described by critics as ‘the performance of a lifetime’ (The Arts Desk), for which she was directed by Wiebke Green. Henley will once again be directed by Green, a regular collaborator of Ridley, having also directed The Poltergeist (Southwark Playhouse, Arcola Theatre).

