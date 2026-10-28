Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL Trailer at Orange Tree Theatre
The production is set to transfer to Theatre Royal Bath following its Richmond run.
A new trailer from Orange Tree Theatre offers a preview of Murder in the Cathedral, T.S. Eliot's 1936 verse drama now playing at Richmond's St John the Divine Church. The footage introduces the production's setting in 1170, as Archbishop Thomas Becket returns to Canterbury despite tensions with King Henry II, and four knights arrive on what the theatre describes as a deadly mission.
Eliot's play dramatizes the final days of Becket, exploring questions of worldly and spiritual authority, faith and doubt, and temptation and martyrdom, as the women of Canterbury take shelter inside the cathedral while the conflict between crown and church comes to a head.
The production is directed by Orange Tree Artistic Director Tom Littler together with Community Director Francesca Ellis, and is staged with live choral music inside St John the Divine church in Richmond. David Suchet returns to the stage as Thomas Becket. He is joined by Mensah Bediako as Third Priest, Ben Caplan as Second Tempter and Second Knight, Paul Hickey as Second Priest, Jyuddah Jaymes as First Tempter and First Knight, Michael Lyle as First Priest, Nick Sampson as Third Tempter and Third Knight, Jad Sayegh as Messenger, and David Yelland as Fourth Tempter and Fourth Knight, according to BroadwayWorld's casting announcement for the production. In Richmond, the Chorus is led by Sally Cheng, Sonya Cullingford, Chyna-Rose Frederick and Rebecca Thorn, with the Women of Canterbury played by a community ensemble.
The production runs at Orange Tree Theatre from 12 October through 7 November 2026 before transferring to Theatre Royal Bath from 10 to 21 November 2026, where the Chorus will be joined by Rebecca Askew, Florence Dobson, Samantha Dorsey, Beatrice John, Yuki Sutton and Hannah Whitehouse. Rehearsal photos from the production were previously released by the theatre.
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