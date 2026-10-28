Video: MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL Trailer at Orange Tree Theatre

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A new trailer from Orange Tree Theatre offers a preview of Murder in the Cathedral, T.S. Eliot's 1936 verse drama now playing at Richmond's St John the Divine Church. The footage introduces the production's setting in 1170, as Archbishop Thomas Becket returns to Canterbury despite tensions with King Henry II, and four knights arrive on what the theatre describes as a deadly mission.

Eliot's play dramatizes the final days of Becket, exploring questions of worldly and spiritual authority, faith and doubt, and temptation and martyrdom, as the women of Canterbury take shelter inside the cathedral while the conflict between crown and church comes to a head.

The production is directed by Orange Tree Artistic Director Tom Littler together with Community Director Francesca Ellis, and is staged with live choral music inside St John the Divine church in Richmond. David Suchet returns to the stage as Thomas Becket. He is joined by Mensah Bediako as Third Priest, Ben Caplan as Second Tempter and Second Knight, Paul Hickey as Second Priest, Jyuddah Jaymes as First Tempter and First Knight, Michael Lyle as First Priest, Nick Sampson as Third Tempter and Third Knight, Jad Sayegh as Messenger, and David Yelland as Fourth Tempter and Fourth Knight, according to BroadwayWorld's casting announcement for the production. In Richmond, the Chorus is led by Sally Cheng, Sonya Cullingford, Chyna-Rose Frederick and Rebecca Thorn, with the Women of Canterbury played by a community ensemble.

The production runs at Orange Tree Theatre from 12 October through 7 November 2026 before transferring to Theatre Royal Bath from 10 to 21 November 2026, where the Chorus will be joined by Rebecca Askew, Florence Dobson, Samantha Dorsey, Beatrice John, Yuki Sutton and Hannah Whitehouse. Rehearsal photos from the production were previously released by the theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 11 Hrs 00 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Orange Tree Theatre Recent Articles Video: Trailer Released For A SMALL AND QUIET LIGHT at Orange Tree Theatre

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