Video: Trailer Released For A SMALL AND QUIET LIGHT at Orange Tree Theatre
An all-female cast portrays the story of a wartime secret agent executed for her resistance work.
A new trailer from Orange Tree Theatre offers a glimpse of a small and quiet light, the play inspired by the life of Noor-un-Nisa Inayat Khan. The footage follows the production's run at the Richmond venue, with the theatre drawing on reviews that have called the show "profoundly moving" and praised Priyanga Burford for bringing "engaging nuance" to the lead role.
Written by Stephanie Street and directed by Elin Schofield, the play is built around the true story of Inayat Khan, who died in 1944 after working against fascism during the Second World War. Burford leads an all-female company that includes Kiah Arya, Léa Des Garets, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Amanda Hadingue, Tripti Tripuraneni, and Paksie Vernon.
The production is a co-production between Orange Tree Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre, where it had its premiere earlier this year before transferring to Richmond. The trailer gives prospective audiences a sense of the staging and tone ahead of further performances at the Orange Tree.
Orange Tree Theatre previously released production photos from a small and quiet light, and the play was also the subject of a BroadwayWorld review detailing Inayat Khan's work as a Special Operations Executive radio operator in occupied Paris and her posthumous George Cross.
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