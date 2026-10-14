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Video: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT UK Tour Reveals New Trailer

The play first opened at The Arts Theatre Cambridge on 24 September and is currently touring the UK until 6 February 2027.

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An all new trailer has been released for the new UK tour of By Royal Appointment. The play first opened at The Arts Theatre Cambridge on 24 September and is currently touring the UK until 6 February 2027. Check out the video!

Starring Jane Asher as The Queen, Laura Main as her Dresser, David Robb as The Designer, Matthew Cottle as The Milliner and Laura Matthews as The Curator with Jeremy Drakes as Footman and understudy for The Designer and The Milliner, and Fiona Tong as Footman and understudy for The Queen, her Dresser and The Curator. 

The play explores The Queen and her Dresser’s relationship and how the pair created the public image of the world’s longest reigning monarch.

By Royal Appointment is written by Daisy Goodwin, directed by Anthony Banks, designed by Jonathan Fensom, with lighting design by Richard Howell, sound design by Sarah Weltman and composition by Ben Ringham

By Royal Appointment is a funny, poignant and celebratory new play about the kind of power that only a Queen can wield – she charms the world through coats and admonishes her family through a carefully chosen hat. But the Queen herself is uninterested in fashion, her look is managed by her Designer, her Milliner and most powerful of all, her Dresser who was a working-class girl who goes from advising the Queen on the colour of her lipsticks to the real power behind the throne. But the Dresser, like all royal favourites is living on borrowed time. 

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Photos: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT is Now on UK Tour
Photos: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT is Now on UK Tour
9/29/2026

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