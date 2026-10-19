Cast Set for THE SOTANA OF FLAME Workshop in London

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Yeonwoo Stage and ILOVESTAGE UK Ltd have revealed the cast for the first London development workshop of Korean musical The Sotana of Flame, taking place in November 2026. Thomas Grant will play J, alongside Deshawn Gordon as S and Nuno Queimado as K.

The dark psychological musical centres on three men whose lives become bound together through music. J, a gifted but deeply insecure composer, discovers an unsettling connection between violence and his creative inspiration. As his celebrated mentor K pushes him further in pursuit of artistic greatness, J's relationship with his oldest friend and musical muse, S, is drawn into an increasingly dangerous conflict. The musical ultimately asks how far an artist can go in the name of creating great work - and whether art can ever justify the destruction of a human life.

The London development will be directed by Tania Azevedo, a director, dramaturg and new-work specialist whose work has been seen in the West End and across the UK and internationally. Her credits include work at Theatre Royal Stratford East, The Other Palace, York Theatre Royal, the National Theatre of Scotland and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. She is currently Creative Development Associate at Stage Entertainment International, overseeing musical theatre development across territories including the UK, US and continental Europe. Azevedo trained at Mountview, the Royal Opera House and The National Theatre Directors' Course.

The five-day development workshop will take place at The Umbrella Rooms on Shaftesbury Avenue in London, culminating in a single private industry presentation on Friday 6 November 2026 around 3.30pm, attended by a small invited group of UK theatre professionals. The Umbrella Rooms is based at 241 Shaftesbury Avenue, WC2H.

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