Video: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Trailer
A new clip offers a preview of the touring stage production as it heads to UK venues.
A new promotional video for Burlesque the Musical has been shared by ATG Tickets as the stage production continues its run across the United Kingdom. The clip offers audiences a preview of the touring show ahead of its stops at venues managed by the company.
The story follows a young woman named Ali who travels to New York in search of her mother and finds herself pulled into an underground world of ambition, temptation, and music while discovering her own voice along the way.
Based on Steven Antin's iconic Golden Globe-winning and Best Picture-nominated film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, Burlesque the Musical is a glittering, high-voltage theatrical event packed with powerhouse vocals, jaw-dropping choreography, and outrageous glamour. With a creative team led by Producer, Writer & Creative Director Steven Antin, it is directed by Racky Plews (I'm Every Woman The Chaka Khan Musical, Green Day's American Idiot) with choreography by Robin Antin (creator of The Pussycat Dolls).
Featuring songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley, Todrick Hall, and Steven Antin, Burlesque the Musical is a scintillating celebration of self-discovery, empowerment, and unapologetic fabulousness.
BroadwayWorld recently reported on the musical's multiple cancellations in the past weeks, which has been linked to cast illneses and technical issues.
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