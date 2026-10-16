Video: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Trailer

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A new promotional video for Burlesque the Musical has been shared by ATG Tickets as the stage production continues its run across the United Kingdom. The clip offers audiences a preview of the touring show ahead of its stops at venues managed by the company.

The story follows a young woman named Ali who travels to New York in search of her mother and finds herself pulled into an underground world of ambition, temptation, and music while discovering her own voice along the way.

Based on Steven Antin's iconic Golden Globe-winning and Best Picture-nominated film starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, Burlesque the Musical is a glittering, high-voltage theatrical event packed with powerhouse vocals, jaw-dropping choreography, and outrageous glamour. With a creative team led by Producer, Writer & Creative Director Steven Antin, it is directed by Racky Plews (I'm Every Woman The Chaka Khan Musical, Green Day's American Idiot) with choreography by Robin Antin (creator of The Pussycat Dolls).

Featuring songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Jess Folley, Todrick Hall, and Steven Antin, Burlesque the Musical is a scintillating celebration of self-discovery, empowerment, and unapologetic fabulousness.

BroadwayWorld recently reported on the musical's multiple cancellations in the past weeks, which has been linked to cast illneses and technical issues.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 13 Hrs 46 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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