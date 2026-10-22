Helen Flanagan Joins RITA, SUE & BOB TOO! UK Tour Cast

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Rita, Sue & Bob Too! will embark on a new nationwide tour in 2027, and it has been revealed that Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is set to join the cast.

The multi-award nominated actor and TV personality, who played Rosie Webster on the legendary soap, will appear as Michelle in the uproarious stage version of the cult classic comedy.

She joins singer, actor, presenter and TV personality Jake Quickenden who will lead the new tour as lothario Bob. Further casting is still to be announced.

The Regal Entertainments Ltd production will visit 11 leading British venues between Friday 16 April and Sunday 4 July 2027.

The 2027 tour opens at St Helens Theatre Royal on Friday 16 April.

It will then travel to Harrogate, Northampton, Lincoln, Billingham, Birmingham, Bradford, Southport, Malvern and Stockport before ending at the Liverpool Olympia where it will play from 30 June to 4 July. Tickets for all venues are on sale now.

Helen Flanagan is best known for playing Rosie Webster on Coronation Street from 2000-12 and again from 2017-18. Born in Bury, Greater Manchester, she started acting aged five and appeared in various advertisements before landing her breakout role on the cobbles at the tender age of nine.

In addition to Coronation Street, Helen took part in the 12th series of I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2012, coming seventh, as well as I'm a Celebrity…South Africa in 2023 which featured stars from previous I'm a Celebrity series. Her other screen appearances include Celebrity Super Spa (2013), nurse Kitty Brompton in Holby City (2014) and Celebs Go Dating (2024).

Stage credits include Catherine in the 30th anniversary production of Shelagh Stephenson's The Memory of Water at the Bolton Octagon and Liverpool Everyman. Meanwhile her book Head and Heart: Break-ups, breakdowns and being Rosie was released in January 2026.

Andrea Dunbar's hilarious and gritty tale of love, lust and tested friendships is based on the 1987 British film and features a brilliantly funny script along with all the best 80s music, taking audiences on a riotous trip down memory lane through this cult classic.

Rita and Sue are two working class girls from a run-down council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle.

Behind Michelle's back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue, who take it in turns with him in his car in the countryside. Michelle eventually finds out and leaves lothario Bob. When Bob later develops a preference for Rita, the two girls fall out but when Sue ends up in an abusive relationship, the trio are reunited.

Rita, Sue & Bob Too! is brought to the stage by Regal Entertainments Ltd and directed by Chantelle Nolan.

When Regal Entertainments Ltd previously toured the smash hit comedy in spring 2025 it received praise from critics and standing ovations from audiences, selling out at venues across the country. Theatregoers described the show as “a fabulous story” and “very funny from start to finish”.

Director Chantelle Joseph said: “I'm thrilled to announce the wonderful Helen Flanagan is joining the cast of Rita, Sue and Bob Too! which is due to embark on its second nationwide tour next spring. I know she will bring real energy and brilliant comic timing to the role of Michelle - the vivacious but long-suffering wife of Bob, who is played once again by Jake Quickenden.

“Rita, Sue and Bob Too! was a huge success for us when we took it on tour in 2025, and I can promise audiences up and down the country are going to love Andrea Dunbar's classic comedy just as much as we do.”

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