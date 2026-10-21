Video: VARNA INTERNATIONAL BALLET UK Tour Shares Trailer
The Bulgarian company brings its touring ballet productions to five UK venues.
ATG Tickets unveiled a trailer promoting the upcoming UK tour of the Varna International Ballet, highlighting tour stops in Edinburgh, Aylesbury, Brighton, Torquay and Wimbledon. Tickets for each engagement are available through ATG Tickets' individual venue pages.
Varna International Ballet is a touring ballet company based in Bulgaria.The company has been performing in Bulgaria and abroad since 1947, with past UK tours featuring classic full-length ballet productions.
The company's UK dates span multiple ATG venues this tour, bringing performances to regional audiences across England and Scotland. ATG Tickets operates box offices for each of the listed engagements, with tickets sold separately per city.
Varna International Ballet previously announced a 2027 UK tour featuring SWAN LAKE, THE NUTCRACKER and a new production of SNOW WHITE, opening in Manchester on January 2.
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