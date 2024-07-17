¡VIVA! Comes to Peacock Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Innovative choreographer, director and flamenco dancer, Manuel Liñán will bring his Oliver Award-nominated show ¡VIVA! to Peacock Theatre, Sadler’s Wells Home of Entertainment in the West End, from Thursday 17 – Saturday 19 October.

First shown in London in Sadler’s Wells Theatre for the Flamenco Festival in 2022, the show comes to Peacock Theatre for the first time. The performance showcases a plurality of dances including traditional rhythmic footwork, curving arms and slaps to the thighs such as alegrías, tárantos and bulerías. On stage, there are six bailaores (dancers) who perform an ode to freedom that defies the traditional gender-normative codes of flamenco.

A trailblazing artist, Manuel Liñán created a new space for himself in the flamenco world, challenging the defined roles of male and female forms, working with leading artists such as Olga Pericet, and guest choreographing for the likes of Ballet Nacional de Espana, Rafaela Carrasco and Teresa Nieto. His shows have been seen in London before, most recently in 2023 in a celebratory piece called Gala Flamenca. He comes back to London with his own vibrant, joyful and exuberant show that celebrates expression and the freedom of being oneself.

To create ¡VIVA!, Liñán was inspired by childhood dreams of wearing his female idols’ costumes. His work combines the strongest elements of the flamenco form with his own creative and comedic queer expression. This unique flamenco drag show was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Dance at the Olivier Awards 2023. Manuel Liñán’s accolades also include the first prize for a solo choreography in the Flamenco and Spanish Dance choreography in Madrid and the Premio Nacional de Danza in 2017.

Talking about this work, choreographer Manuel Liñán said: “When I was little, I locked myself in my room and dressed in my mother’s green skirt. I adorned my hair with flowers, made up my makeup, and danced secretly. That dance was unthinkable outside those four walls – and today it is unthinkable not to show ¡VIVA! around the world. I’m excited to come back to London, and to Sadler’s Wells’ Peacock Theatre for the first time.”



David Fry, Peacock Programmer, said: “Welcoming ¡VIVA! to Peacock Theatre in October is something I’m very much looking forward to! A stand-out hit of our Flamenco Festival last year with Gala Flamenca, Manuel Liñán’s work is of the highest standard, and ¡VIVA! is one of the most exciting shows around. I know that our audiences and West End friends will love its vibrant colours and poignant message. ¡VIVA! talks about the pride and courage it takes, sometimes, to wear a flamenco dress. It’s the perfect show for anyone wishing to prolong the summer vibes a little longer, and I personally, can’t wait for it.”

