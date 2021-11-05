VIDEO: TREASON THE MUSICAL Unveils New Unheard Songs

Treason the Musical returns with a bang this November, with further unheard tracks released today, in anticipation of a workshop later this year, and a full-scale production to be formally announced for 2022.

The three new acoustically performed tracks are: All We Dreamed & More, Blind Faith and The Inevitable, performed by Cedric Neal, Bradley Jaden and Lucie Jones, all of whom starred in the musical's online concert earlier this year.

All three tracks' studio recordings can be viewed below The Inevitable, Blind Faith, All We Dreamed & More, and also available to be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Treason the Musical has already garnered a global following having previously released 5 tracks on streaming platforms and also having enjoyed an online concert, streamed from Cadogan Hall in March 2021, to huge success.

The pre-released songs from the musical have already had over 100,000 streams online (Spotify/Apple/Amazon), and the online concert was watched across all sides of the globe, from France, Germany, Austria and Denmark, to South Africa and Australia, and Canada and the US, to name just a few.

Receiving high acclaim from both audiences and critics alike, this highly anticipated new British musical has offered theatre fans and audiences a unique insight into the journey and progression of a new musical.

Remember, remember the 5th of November,

for its gunpowder, treason, and plot

We're here to tell you the rest of the tale,

the one that history books forgot

Guy Fawkes remains an anonymous figure,

we have more to bring to the table

It's time to meet the rest of the plotters,

in our fiery musical fable

A historic tale of religious persecution and brutality, ending in an ambitious yet fateful plot to bring down both the monarchy and the government, Treason is an exciting new musical drama based on England's notorious gunpowder plot of 1605.

With a fusion of original folk and pop songs, this wonderful new musical tells one of the most intriguing tales in England's history, and features a stunning score by Ricky Allan, and book and lyrics by Kieran Lynn and Ricky Allan.

