Special Events Revealed in Conjunction With KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER!

A series of post-show discussions and workshops, in partnership with ATG Entertainment West End Creative Learning, will run alongside performances of Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! when it opens at the Ambassadors Theatre for a strictly limited season from 25 May - 14 September.

Highlights will include Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Francesca Moody (collaborators on Fleabag) in conversation about the journey from the Edinburgh Fringe to the West End. Bestselling crime writer Anthony Horowitz will be joined by Kathy and Stella writers Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones to talk about plotting the perfect crime, while Sara Pascoe, Nick Mohammed, Rosie Jones and Giovanna Fletcher explore the creation of Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! in separate post-show Q&As on writing, directing and performance with writers Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones, co-director/ choreographer Fabian Aloise and actors Bronté Barbé (Kathy) and Rebekah Hinds (Stella).

In celebration of the extraordinary moment new homegrown musicals are currently having in the West End Kit Buchan (Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York), Jethro Compton and Darren Clark (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) and Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones (Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder!) will come together to talk about the journey of their shows to the West End. Plus Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones lead workshops on writing and developing new musicals. Full details below and here: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/kathy-and-stella-solve-a-murder/ambassadors-theatre/

Producer Francesca Moody said ‘Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! has been made over the last four years in what some might consider to be an unconventional fashion. From the Edinburgh Fringe to the West End, an incredible team of creatives and actors have worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to demystify and share the process through a series of post-show discussions hosted by our favourite comedians, writers, and podcasters. Like us, they've made their names creating original work both on and off the Fringe - we're so excited to welcome them to our stage!’

Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! transfers to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End from 25 May 2024 – 14 September after thrilling audiences in Edinburgh, Bristol and Manchester.



BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull's least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own! This big-hearted, laugh out loud musical follows the unlikely crime-fighting duo as they put their friendship on the line to become part of the story. Can they crack the case, (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again…?



Originally brought to the stage by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Olivier Award winner Baby Reindeer, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons) and Kater Gordon (2:22, Vanya) Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! won Musical Theatre Review’s Best Musical Award at the Edinburgh Festival 2022. The production reunites the writing and musical talents of Jon Brittain - Book and Lyrics / Co-Director (The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Apple TV, Olivier Award winner Rotterdam) and Matthew Floyd Jones - Music and Lyrics (Frisky and Mannish) who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed, Fringe First award-winning A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad). Fabian Aloise (recently nominated for an Olivier Award for Sunset Boulevard) Co-Directs and Choreographs.

The cast includes Bronté Barbé, Rebekah Hinds, Imelda Warren-Green, Elliot Broadfoot, Hannah-Jane Fox, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure, Ben Redfern, Jennifer Caldwell, Chelsea Hall and Sorelle Marsh. Musicians will be Andrew Hilton, Catherine Benson, Laura Browne and Philip Williams.





Comments