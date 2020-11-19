VIDEO: Listen to 'Fade to Grey' the Second Song From the Workshop of WORLD APART

The new musical Worlds Apart, with book by Matthew Cavendish and music/lyrics by Paul Schofield, has released its second song.

This video "Fade To Grey" sees Hiba Elchikhe (Fiver/Everybody's Talking about Jamie) smashing out one of the big female power ballad of the piece, where Penny Hart expresses her alienation from her peers and her frustration with the Boarding school where money and power are the currency.

Watch below!

The workshop, which took place at Paul Taylor Mill's Turbine Theatre in Battersea Power Station, was developed with direction by Luke Kernaghan & choreography by Claira Vaughan. The creative team also includes visual design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Dan Samson and orchestrations by Lewis Andrews. Captured with motion graphics & effects by Sam Diaz and videography/editing by West End Video.

The workshop is being developed by West End star Ruthie Henshall's production company: Three Pin Productions. Henshall explains "We are absolutely thrilled to bring together such a talented new generation of west end stars for the first exploration of this exciting new musical. Worlds Apart is a quintessentially British new musical with all the energy and youthful optimism that is still desperately needed 20 years on."

Set between two schools separated by a fence in South London 1999, Worlds Apart follows the comedic coming of age journey between Dylan, an educational misfit with the gift of the gab and Kevin, an academic fantasist with social anxiety. Two 17 year olds on the cusp of a new millennium where anything seemed possible and youth culture defined the rules. Driven by an anarchic brit pop influenced original score, the boys push the boundaries of classroom order, taking their future's into their own hands to beat the system.

Future production information to be confirmed but further content from the production's workshop staring the rest of the workshop cast is rumoured to be released.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You