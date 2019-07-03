VIDEO: Hale Barns Carnival Gets Support From Celebrity Blogger Perez Hilton

Celebrity blogger, columnist, and media personality Perez Hilton has shown his support this week for the upcoming Hale Barns Carnival.

The two-day festival is organised by Hale Barns Events and takes place across the weekend of Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July 2019, with plenty of activities for all ages.

The internet sensation, who has more than 6 million followers on social media, recorded a special video message sharing his excitement and support for the annual event, which this year sees Spandau Ballet's Martin Kemp headline alongsideOdyssey and The Real Thing.

In his video Perez said: "All money raised goes to building a community hall so you will be having a good time and do good as well. Be there! I might even be there....if I'm not there in person I will be there in spirit."

Watch the full video here:

Previous celebrities to have recorded messages of support for Hale Barns Carnival include; Les Dennis, Craig Charles, John Challis (Boycie from Only Fools and Horses) and John Thompson.

This is the third annual Hale Barns Carnival and organisers are once again inviting visitors to enjoy the daytime carnival atmosphere free of charge between 12pm and 5pm on both days.

The daytime programme will feature more than 100 attractions including a traditional fun fair, falconry displays, supercars, sports, arts and crafts, artisan market, and food village plus live music and entertainment.

Complimentary daytime admission is made possible thanks to the support of event sponsors retail giant B&M, Manchester Airport, and Benchmark Security Group.

Each day will finish with an all-star live concert to perfectly round off two fantastic days.

The evening concerts are ticketed. Gates open at 6pm with the concerts starting at 7.30pm both evenings. All 100% of the ticket revenue will go towards community projects.

Saturday evening's concert shines a disco and soul spotlight on Hale Barns with live performances from groups The Real Thing and Odyssey.

While on the Sunday there is 80s-themed concert with performers Owen Paul and Nathan Moore, followed by headliner Martin Kemp with a Back To The 80s DJ set.

Website: www.halebarnscarnival.co.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HaleBarnsCarnival/

Twitter:? @HaleBarnsEvents #HBC19

HALE BARNS CARNIVAL

Saturday 20 July 2019

Sunday 21 July 2019

St Ambrose Fields, Hale Road, Hale Barns, WA15 0HE

FREE daytime activity on both days from 12pm until 5pm

Evening concerts - gates open 6pm / show starts 7.30pm

Evening ticket £25 / adult weekend pass £45

Under 16s - £10 per evening / weekend pass £15

HOW TO BOOK

Online: halebarnscarnival.ticketline.co.uk

Phone: 0844 8889991

(Subject to per ticket booking fee)





