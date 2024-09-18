VAMPS OF WEIMAR: Hersh Dagmarr & Karen Newby Return To Crazy Coqs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cabaret singing 'spectre' Hersh Dagmarr and his pianist and arranger extraordinaire Karen Newby will return to Crazy Coqs in London's Soho on Sunday 27 October 2024 at 5pm performing Vamps of Weimar.

The audience is promised a fierce musical celebration of the femme/homme fatale archetype as depicted in popular culture and a spectacular night of classic tunes in the style of Weimar-Berlin kabarett. The evening will feature songs from Weill, Piaf, Spoliansky, Hollaender, Dietrich and even Britney Spears!

Other Autumn shows for Hersh Dagmarr include the forthcoming performances of his acclaimed show Indefinite Leave To Remain - a love letter to London in the words and music of the Pet Shop Boys - on 20 and 27 September at the Bistrotheque in East London. On 3 October 2024, Hersh will also release a live recording album of the show. Hersh recently performed I Love the Nightlife, an all American-songbook show in the form of a poetic night of art deco tales and glittering stories with songs by Cole Porter, Gershwin, Kern, Hammerstein, Sondheim... and Iggy Pop!

Hersh Dagmarr is a London-based native French singer/songwriter and a cabaret artist. His visceral inspiration from the grand German Weimar kabarett era mixed with his own background as a French Chanson singer evolved into a unique blend of expressionist and theatrical cabaret. His shows are all musical testimonies of his past experiences as he claims to be a ghost from yesteryear. Hersh said: “My interest in art in general and more precisely music is quite polar. It's equally coming from a faraway past and a rather distant future. Like some kind of haunting past life…I was there you know? Part of the underground kabarett demi-monde”

Karen Newby is an accomplished, versatile piano vocalist, with an ever-expanding repertoire covering all styles. Classically trained, she has a flawless piano technique which is equally at home playing jazz standards, show tunes and chart hits. Karen performs in the world's top venues, and her skills as an accompanist are as relevant for open mic sessions and ‘impromptu guest participation' as they are for opera and classical recitals, auditions and ballet class.

