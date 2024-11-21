Ugly Duchess Productions To Host Charity Event WORDS ARE SPELLS: A Book Launch With A Twist

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ugly Duchess Productions Ltd has announced its inaugural charity event, "Words Are Spells: A Book Launch With A Twist,". The event, taking place on 8 December 2024 from 17:00 to 19:00, will be hosted at the prestigious Colnaghi Art Gallery.

This unique event is powered by Quadrian.vc, a leading advocate for the arts and a global powerhouse committed to fostering innovation and economic growth through venture capital, strategic funding, and foreign direct investment. Quadrian's involvement underscores its commitment to nurturing cultural initiatives that intersect with social impact.

'Old Hollywood' as its theme, "Words Are Spells" promises an evening that redefines the traditional book launch. Attendees will be treated to an immersive experience where literature, art, and philanthropy blend seamlessly. The highlight of the night will be the unveiling of the book Words Are Spells, accompanied by the exhibition, cocktails and live music.

All proceeds from the sale of the original artwork will be donated to Mind Charity, a respected UK-based mental health organization committed to providing advice and support to empower anyone experiencing mental health problems. The artwork from the book, Words Are Spells, which has been placed on a variety of items from posters, t-shirts, hats to notebooks and tea towels, is now on sale.

Ugly Duchess Productions Ltd is a multi-faceted production company that creates theatre, film, literature, and music. It aims to make this inaugural event not only a celebration of art and storytelling, but also an act of meaningful giving.

"Ugly Duchess Productions was created on the principle that art has real power to inspire and uplift," said Luci MacNair, Director of Ugly Duchess Productions Ltd. "Partnering with Quadrian, a company that is always looking to use its talents to better the world, and contributing to Mind Charity allows us to channel that belief into action."

For those attending, "Words Are Spells: A Book Launch With A Twist" will offer an unforgettable evening of culture, creativity, and community impact. Don't miss this chance to support the arts and make a difference.

Even if you are not attending you can still donate by purchasing an item by visiting uglyduchess.com.

