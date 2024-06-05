Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu Directs TYPT, Talawa's Free Programme for Emerging Black Theatremakers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Talawa Theatre Company’s flagship programme for emerging theatremakers, TYPT, is back this summer. A team of emerging Black artists aged 18-25 will work with established artists to create a brand-new show in four weeks, with invaluable access for young artists at the start of their careers to professional support including director Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu. This summer, the participants will create work themed around success.

The work, titled Heavy, is a reference to Stormzy’s acclaimed album Heavy is the Head. The work created during the programme will delve into the idea of success, what happens when you ‘make it’, and how success changes you.

Set up in 1995, TYPT is a free programme that provides a unique stepping stone for emerging Black theatre makers, including actors, stage managers, designers, technicians and directors in the early stages of their careers. Past TYPT participants have gone on to successful careers at organisations including National Theatre, Young Vic and Bush Theatre. Alumni includes Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, E4; Black Panther 2, Disney), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones, HBO; Cinderella, Disney) and Femi Oguns MBE (Director, The Identity Drama School).

The 2024 cohort comprises of Duval Reid; Malachi Giscombe; Joshua Chukwuka Ogbue; Mustapha Jabang; Keimairni Hardy; Isaac Ruranga; Sophie Woolfenden; Kabira Imona; Dinah Muhenda; Patryce Richter; Frances Castille; Rebecca Sege. The creative team includes director Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu (For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy, Royal Court, Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre); movement director Tanaka Bingwa (Danny Boyle; Shakespeare’s Globe); and dramatherapist Abigail Maria Sol (Harold Pinter Theatre; BBC Two; BBC Four).

Comments