Trafalgar Theatres Will Operate Eastbourne Theatres

Eastbourne Borough Council has entered a partnership with one of the UK's top theatre and entertainment operators to run the Congress Theatre (1,689 seats), Devonshire Park Theatre (873 seats), Winter Garden (1000+ Seats) and conferencing and exhibition facilities.

Trafalgar Theatres – the venues division of leading global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment – will operate the award-winning Devonshire Quarter complex.

Widely regarded as ‘jewels in the crown of south-east entertainment', the Congress Theatre and Devonshire Park Theatre join a prestigious portfolio of other Trafalgar UK and international venues including Trafalgar Theatre in the West End and Olympia Theatre in London, the Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia, The Chiswick Cinema, and many UK regional theatres in its portfolio including Southend Cliffs Pavilion, New Theatre Cardiff, Fareham Live, G Live Guildford, Wycombe Swan, and the Pavilion Theatre Glasgow.

Founded by Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire in 2017, Trafalgar Entertainment has become one of the foremost global live entertainment company through its ownership and operation of venues, productions through Trafalgar Theatre Productions and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions including recent productions of Kiss Me, Kate starring Adrian Dunbar at the Barbican Theatre and The Duchess starring Jodie Whittaker, ticketing across London theatres, the UK and Australia, the development of new intellectual property, live broadcasting and film streaming in cinemas and on television, including Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and David Tennant's Macbeth, and performing arts education through Stagecoach Performing Arts and Drama Kids. Trafalgar has close partnerships with leading theatre companies such as Lincoln Center Theatre New York and the Barbican Centre (including a soon to be announced 2025 season). Prior to Trafalgar Entertainment, Sir Howard and Dame Rosemary led the growth of the Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) from its inception to becoming the largest global live theatre company.

Through an engaging Creative Learning programme, Trafalgar Entertainment provides unique learning experiences for the communities it serves. Each year, Trafalgar's work across its regional theatres has touched the lives of over 50,000 people through youth theatre activities, interactive workshops and masterclasses, and groups for adults in later life.

The company also collaborates with local schools, colleges and universities, and fosters strong partnerships with local community theatre organisations and amateur groups, ensuring that theatre remains accessible to all.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “Trafalgar Entertainment boasts a superb track record and to have Sir Howard and Dame Rosemary, both highly respected leaders in the industry, overseeing the future of the Congress Theatre, Devonshire Park Theatre and Winter Garden is hugely exciting.

“The deal also achieves the key operational and financial objectives that we agreed earlier this year and ensures these jewels in the crown of south-east entertainment will continue to delight audiences for many years to come.”

Sir Howard was knighted for services to theatre in 2013, while Dame Rosemary was made a Dame in 2018 for services to theatre and philanthropy.

Sir Howard Panter, Joint CEO and Creative Director at Trafalgar Entertainment, said: “We're delighted to be working with Eastbourne Borough Council.

“Together, the Devonshire Quarter Venues form an entertainment epicentre on the East Sussex coast. We are immensely proud of our work in regional venues, including recently bringing our world-class productions of The King and I and The Rocky Horror Show to Eastbourne, and passionately believe that local audiences outside London deserve the very best. Through Trafalgar's unique model Eastbourne audiences are assured that the best shows and events will be brought to Eastbourne alongside major new productions premiering here. Under our operation, local businesses across the wider area will continue to reap the economic benefits that a thriving theatre complex brings.

“Our team is looking forward to working with new colleagues in Eastbourne to develop and enhance the operation. During challenging financial times for councils up and down the country - we congratulate Eastbourne Borough Council for their foresight in selecting Trafalgar as its partner to protect these wonderful venues for the future."

