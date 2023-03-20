Tickets to LOVE NEVER DIES Amateur Premiere, SIX & More To Go On Sale This Week at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

A brand new season of shows is about to go on sale at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre including the much-anticipated return of SIX and Mischief Theatre's PETER PAN GOES WRONG.

Priority booking for the new season opens at 10am online on Monday 20 March with public sales opening at 10am online on Wednesday 22 March.

Welsh National Opera Orchestra - MUSIC FROM THE HEART on Sunday 2 July will allow you to revel in some of opera's most romantic and luscious melodies ever written. Welsh National Opera Orchestra and conductor Matthew Kofi Waldren team up with tenor Trystan Llŷr Griffiths and soprano Nadine Benjamin in an electrifying programme which features a selection of magnificent arias, duets and orchestral numbers that capture the intensity of love, lust and heartache. A labyrinth of emotions, experience the Overture to Verdi's La forza del destino and Gypsy Dance from Bizet's Carmen alongside highlights from La traviata, Norma, Tosca, Eugene Onegin and much more in a rich and sumptuous suite of music from the heart.

Tony Christie: A LIFE OF MUSIC, CELEBRATING 80 YEARS on Saturday 8 July sees the legendary crooner continue to entertain audiences around the world with incredible showmanship, an unmistakable powerful vocal that has captivated generation after generation and a set list that packs a punch. From trademark megahit Is This the Way to Amarillo through to other classics including Avenues & Alleyways, Walk Like a Panther, Las Vegas, I Did What I Did for Maria, Happy Birthday Baby and many more. Tony will be performing a select handful of shows along with his band in commemoration of his milestone coming of age and a triumphant 50+ year career.

NORTHERN LIVE on Saturday 23 September keeps the faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the Nation including an 11-piece band with 4 lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits. Expect to hear: Dobie Gray - Out On The Floor, R Dean Taylor - There's A Ghost In My House, Frank Wilson - Do I Love You - Indeed I Do, Gloria Jones - Tainted Love, Al Wilson - The Snake, Yvonne Baker - You Didn't Say A Word, Jimmy Radcliffe - Long After Tonight Is Over, Garnet Mimms - Looking For You, Dean Parrish - I'm On My Way and many more.

THE ELVIS WORLD TOUR on Sunday 8 October is the ultimate all American party night out and the biggest and best Elvis show in the world! THE ELVIS TRIBUTE WORLD TOUR arrives direct from the USA! Starring two Ultimate Elvis Tribute World Champions, including the winner of BBC's The World's Greatest Elvis Shawn Klush, along with fellow American - the incredible Dean Z. So put on your Blue Suede Shoes and join the party! VIP tickets available, contact Box Office for more information.

MOST HAUNTED: THE STAGE SHOW on Monday 23 October is the acclaimed world number one paranormal show. Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide paranormal investigation series ever made and premieres it's spine-chilling theatre show in 2023/24. Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, you will be taken on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life. Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Yvette and the team present Most Haunted's all-time top 10 scares, complete with unseen video footage from Haunted Castles, Manor Houses, Hospitals and Prisons. MOST HAUNTED: THE STAGE SHOW will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation

THE PUNDITS on Tuesday 24 October is an evening with Jeff Stelling, Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas. Come and join football punditry royalty. Host - Sky Sports' Jeff Stelling - is joined by the ultimate panel of pundits: Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas. The boys are really back in town! Jaw-dropping revelations and hilarity ensue as the quintet with an opinion on absolutely everything, do what they do best - talk football...from players to managers and everything in between. Anecdotal stories of the guests' colourful playing days on and off the field make this a dream night for any soccer fan. A Q&A features, enabling you to ask the lads whatever you want. Make sure you don't miss out on what is sure to be the best football pundit show that you will see live this year. VIP tickets with meet and greets available.

Whether you're a brother or whether you're a mother, when the feeling's gone and you can't go on, it's time to put on your dancing shoes, for the night out of the year you have been waiting for, as we celebrate the songs of music royalty, the Bee Gees in THE MAGIC OF THE BEE GEES on Wednesday 25 October. With a brand-new show for 2023, complete with stunning light and video show, prepare to experience the distinct sound of one the greatest bands to have ever graced the stage in this unforgettable concert spectacular. Immerse yourself in the brothers' music through the 60s, 70s, and 80s - including hits they wrote for artists such as Celine Dion, Diana Ross, and Dolly Parton. Join us for this breath-taking concert spectacular, taking you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Night Fever, Stayin' Alive, More Than a Woman, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep is Your Love and many more! This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original

artists/estates/management companies or similar shows. Promoter reserves the right to alter the programme.

Frank Sinatra - THE RETIREMENT CONCERT on Sunday 29 October stars Richard Shelton - widely acknowledged as the worlds leading dramatic interpreter of Frank Sinatra - in concert with the legendary Syd Lawrence Orchestra. Featuring all the Sinatra classic songs and celebrating the greatest voice of the century in one memorable concert! Originally from Wolverhampton but now living in LA, Richard has performed for HRH King Charles, Sir Elton John, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra and BBC Big Band and was nominated 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' for his portrayal of Frank Sinatra in the hard hitting drama Rat Pack Confidential in London's West End. His play, Sinatra: RAW has toured the UK and London, New York, Los Angeles and Australia to great critical acclaim. Richard played series regular, Dr Adam Forsythe in Emmerdale and The Archbishop of Canterbury in The Windsors (C4). On US TV, Richard is known as Mr Benson in House of Lies and Arnaud in Jane the Virgin. Richard's album, An Englishman in Love in LA was recorded at Capitol Studios, LA alongside Sinatra's band mates

PETER PAN GOES WRONG from Monday 30 - Saturday 4 November follows the multi award-winning sell-out success with The Play That Goes Wrong and the BBC TV series The Goes Wrong Show, Mischief return with their riotous spin on a timeless classic, the West End smash hit PETER PAN GOES WRONG.The members of the Cornley Drama Society are back on stage, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland? Mischief's unique brand of hilarious, 'gut-busting' comedy (New York Times), has found universal appeal. Catch them in Wolverhampton and brace yourselves for an awfully big adventure!

Stewart Lee: BASIC LEE returns to Wolverhampton on Sunday 28 January after selling out in 2023! After a decade of ground-breaking high concept shows involving overarched interlinked narratives, massive sets and enormous comedy props, Lee enters the post-pandemic era in streamlined solo stand-up mode. One man, one microphone, and one microphone in the wings in case the one on stage breaks. Pure. Simple. Classic. Basic Lee.

SIX THE MUSICAL, crowning glory of Broadway, the West End and beyond, returns from Tuesday 27 February - Sat 3 March. The international smash hit musical SIX makes its royal return to Wolverhampton, following its previous sell-out success! Winner of the Tony Award for 'Best Original Score' and 'Best Costume Design', double winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for 'Best West End Show' and a Gold-Disk winning album, this sell-out Tudor take-off has 'an incredibly strong and powerful message'(The Australian) and is 'pure entertainment' (New York Times). From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves, but their lipstick is rebellious red. Think you know the rhyme, think again... Divorced. Beheaded. LIVE.

David Walliams' AWFUL AUNTIE returns from Thursday 28 - Sunday 31 March. When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, she has no idea her life is in danger! When Stella wakes up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell her what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she's in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie! Following their acclaimed productions of Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy and Demon Dentist, Birmingham Stage Company are proud to present a fabulous new production of David Walliams' amazing adventure story, featuring a very large owl, a very small ghost and a very awful Auntie! David Walliams said "The Birmingham Stage Company's live shows of my books are always brilliant. I can't wait for the fun to begin again!"

From Wednesday 1 - Saturday 4 May West Bromwich Operatic Society (WBOS) are extremely proud to present the UK Amateur Premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's LOVE NEVER DIES. This spectacular new musical reunites the masked Phantom with his only true love and musical protégée, the stunning beauty Christine Daaé. LOVE NEVER DIES is a roller-coaster ride of intrigue, obsession and romance - where little is as it seems. The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joyrides and freak-shows of Coney Island. In this new and electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love - Christine Daaé. In a final bid to win back her love, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband and their young son, Gustave to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island, not knowing what awaits them. As old wounds are reopened and forgotten memories unlocked, the Phantom sets out to prove that indeed, LOVE NEVER DIES. This is an amateur production by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Lyrics by Glenn Slater. Additional lyrics by Charles Hart. Book by Ben Elton. Based on The Phantom of Manhattan by Frederick Forsyth.

