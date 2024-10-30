Tickets on Sale Now for Jeff Wayne's THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As Halloween approaches, Jeff Wayne's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience in London offers fans a chance to step into a Martian invasion like no other. This Halloween marks 86 years since Orson Welles' notorious 1938 broadcast, which brought H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds to life so convincingly that many listeners thought they were witnessing an actual invasion.

Tickets are now available, with shows running through January 2025, inviting visitors to journey into this vivid, otherworldly experience. Layered Reality, the team behind this award-winning show, has fused live actors, holographic projections, VR technology, and 3D sound to immerse audiences in a suspenseful, hyper-realistic Martian takeover. Spanning 24 rooms, each step brings the horror of alien invasion closer, complete with the colossal 300-foot Martian Fighting Machine and Jeff Wayne's iconic soundtrack.

In a nod to Welles' 1938 broadcast, Wayne explains, "Orson Welles' radio adaptation blurred the lines between fiction and reality, creating panic as audiences believed they were part of an actual Martian invasion. In our immersive experience, we aim to evoke that same sense of dread, drawing audiences directly into H.G. Wells' Victorian nightmare."

This Halloween, the Experience adds a festive twist, debuting themed surprises like the exclusive "Ghost of Horsell Common" cocktail. The anniversary of Welles' broadcast is a reminder of the broadcast's historical impact, an iconic moment in storytelling that lives on through Wayne's production, hailed as a landmark in immersive entertainment.

Produced by Layered Reality, The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience has garnered nine awards, including the prestigious THEA award, often considered the "Oscars" of themed entertainment. Don't miss your chance to join the invasion-tickets are on sale now via https://thewaroftheworldsimmersive.com/

