Tickets Go On Sale For Inaugural London Soundtrack Festival 2025 As New Details Are Unveiled

The first tickets go on sale tomorrow for the London Soundtrack Festival (LSF), London's first dedicated annual Festival celebrating the music of film, TV and games. Guest vocalists for Great Movie Songs with Anne Dudley & Friends have been revealed, including Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) and Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters). Omar and Monica Mancini are also performing, with more artists to be announced. The Festival has also announced a special set of screenings at BFI IMAX introduced by featured headline composers including Howard Shore and Hildur Guðnadóttir.

This week, tickets go on sale for some of the Festival's highlight events, including:

London Soundtrack Festival Gala Concert at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall

Anne Dudley and Friends: Great Movie Songs

Games Music Day at The Roundhouse, featuring a masterclass and a panel session with award-winning composers, and a concert of favourite game soundtracks

Q&A with Howard Shore and David Cronenberg about their long-term collaboration

BBC Radio 3's Friday Night is Music Night live at Alexandra Palace

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker, Tár) in concert, introduced by Guðnadóttir herself

Charlie Chaplin's Modern Times with live score, introduced by Chaplin's grandson, Spencer Chaplin

Next week, tickets go on sale for a series of special screenings at BFI IMAX - including a marathon of the beloved The Lord of the Rings trilogy introduced by composer Howard Shore, and Crash and Dead Ringers introduced by Shore and director David Cronenberg.

Tickets for further events will go on sale in due course.

In association with the BFI, the London Soundtrack Festival will be hosted by some of the capital's greatest cultural venues, including the Southbank Centre, Alexandra Palace and BFI IMAX, and feature several of London's leading orchestras and the biggest names in film, TV and games music. Founded by concert producer, broadcaster and musician Tommy Pearson, the Festival reflects London's status as one of the most important cultural centres for soundtracks worldwide, with its legendary studios, musicians, facilities and leading creative artists across all music disciplines.

Subscribers to the London Soundtrack Festival's newsletter will get priority access to tickets from 10:00am tomorrow [17th September]. The general sale opens at 10:00am on Wednesday 18th September.

Priority access for BFI IMAX screenings opens at 12:00pm on 26th September for BFI Members and LSF subscribers, with general sale opening at 4:00pm.

To sign up for pre-sale access, purchase tickets and find out more, visit https://londonsoundtrackfestival.com/.

