Tickets Go On Sale For HELLO AND GOODBYE At The Boulevard Theatre

]Tickets for Hello and Goodbye, the third show in Artistic Director Rachel Edwards' 2020 season for the Boulevard Theatre, will go on sale today at 11am to priority members. Tickets will go on sale to the general public 24 hours later. Online booking can be accessed here.

Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Athol Fugard, Hello and Goodbye is a searing exploration of the claustrophobic hold the past can have on the present. Multi award-winning director Yaël Farber (Blood Wedding, Young Vic; The Crucible, Old Vic; Mies Julie, Riverside Studios) will direct the show, and Soutra Gilmour, winner of the 2020 WhatsOnStage awards for Best Set Design, will be designing the set.

It's been fifteen years since Johnny and Hester Smit have seen one another - not since the day Hester fled to Johannesburg in search of a different life. While Hester's world has expanded - not always for the better - Johnny's life has been reduced to the four walls of the rundown family home, and his role caring for their infirm father.

Suddenly Hester returns one night to claim the inheritance she believes to be rightfully hers. What begins as the siblings' search for their legacy quickly becomes a desperate pursuit for truth, understanding and a future free from the shackles of their shared heritage.

Hello and Goodbye follows productions of Cormac McCarthy's The Sunset Limited and Lucy Prebble's The Effect, which opens on the 25 March and runs from 19 March to 30 May 2020.

Performances for Hello and Goodbye run at the Boulevard Theatre from 4 June until 25 July, with press night on 12 June 2020.

Casting to be announced.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You