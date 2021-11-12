TheatreCraft Unveils 2021 Line-Up for First Ever Hybrid Event

From tutu making with Wimbledon College of Arts to carpentry, metalwork and props-buying with The National Theatre, hair and makeup with Disney's The Lion King and fitting radio mics with the Association of Sound Designers - nearly 60 top theatre organisations from around the country are lifting the curtain for this year's TheatreCraft, the UK's largest free, offstage theatre careers event for 16 to 30-year-olds.

For the first time ever, TheatreCraft - which takes place on Monday 22 November - will be a hybrid event, with the whole day's programme of over 40 workshops, panels, Q&As and networking sessions available to join live online via the Whova app - meaning young people can join from anywhere for free. Limited places are also available, by application, to watch selected panel discussions in person at the Royal Opera House.

Attendees can enjoy a huge range of practical workshops and talks on every area of working offstage in theatre. As always, there will be opportunities to chat one-to-one with industry professionals and visit a virtual careers marketplace packed with theatres, universities and arts organisations.

A series of 'Insider' panel discussions will offer expert knowledge on areas including marketing, arts management, producing, education, writing, directing and stage management.

There will also be a variety of sessions designed to help with getting that first foot on the theatre career ladder, including speed-networking, an introduction to apprenticeships and talks on everything from using TikTok to volunteering at the Edinburgh Fringe and navigating the post-pandemic cultural landscape.

The day will culminate in a Super Panel event on the theme 'build back fairer', hosted by Backstage Niche, which will see industry leaders Kerry Kyriacos Michael (MENA Arts UK), Kelsie Acton (Battersea Arts Centre) and Daniel York Loh (writer and Moongate co-founder) come together to discuss how the industry can return from the pandemic shutdown as a more inclusive and supportive working environment.

The full TheatreCraft schedule is available to view here: www.theatrecraft.org/theatrecraft21-schedule

16 to 30-year-olds can register for a free place at TheatreCraft 2021 here: www.theatrecraft.org/registration