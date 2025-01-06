Theatre503 and Pretenders Productions Present LOOKING FOR FUN?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre503 and Pretenders Productions will present LOOKING FOR FUN? by Conor O'Cuinn and directed by Tazy Harrison-Moore, 22-24 January, 7:30pm.

From Edinburgh Fringe success to London's Theatre503, Looking for fun? is a bold, unflinching exploration of queer identity and the pursuit of connection in a digital age.

Looking for fun? is a raw and unflinching one-person play that dives into the world of online hookups, queer identity, and the pursuit of connection in an age of instant gratification. Through witty monologues, playful audience interaction, and moments of deep vulnerability, we follow Looking4fun-a young man navigating the highs and lows of hookup culture, sexual liberation, and the scars of loneliness and shame.

Set against the pulsating glow of Grindr notifications and neon-lit club nights, this is a story about community, intimacy, and the search for something real amidst the chaos of "fun". In a series of encounters-from awkward barber visits to tender dates-he reflects on love, shame, and the complexities of intimacy in a community shaped by its history and desires. As he spirals deeper into a cycle of fleeting connections and self-doubt, he grapples with what it truly means to belong, to love, and to be loved.

ABOUT THE TEAM

Pretenders Productions is a queer-led company developing new work across London and Edinburgh. Their debut show, Looking for fun?, premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe, before transferring to the King's Head Theatre, and then returning to the Edinburgh Fringe to critical acclaim. They are delighted to be bringing Looking for fun? back to London this year.

Making his return to the London stage in Looking for fun?, after a recent appearance as the lead role of Taylor in the Off-West End transfer of the Off-Broadway/LA hit Shooting Star - A Revealing New Musical, Conor O'Cuinn (he/him) is a recent graduate of the University of Edinburgh and LAMDA.

Written and performed by Conor O'Cuinn, the play is directed by Tazy Harrison-Moore (she/her), production and video designed by Livi Carpenter (she/her), lighting designed by Freya Game (she/they), sound design and technical operating by Martha Barrow (she/her), movement direction by Amelia Chinnock-Schumann (she/her), dramaturgy by Sam Pout (he/him), voiceover work by Clare Nolan (she/her), and Fiona Forster (she/her).

ABOUT THEATRE503

Theatre503 is at the forefront of identifying and nurturing new voices at the very start of their careers and launching them to the industry. They stage more early career playwrights than another theatre in the world - with over 120 writers premiered each year from festivals of short pieces to full length productions, resulting in employment for over 1,000 freelance artists through their year-round programme. They provide a diverse pipeline of talent resulting in modern classics like "The Mountaintop" by Katori Hall and "Rotterdam" by Jon Brittain - both Olivier Award winners - to future classics like Yasmin Joseph's "J'Ouvert" and Ross Willis's "Wolfie." Writers who began their creative life at Theatre503 are now writing for the likes of "The Crown", "Succession", "Doctor Who", "Killing Eve" and "Normal People" and every single major subsidised theatre in the country now boasts a new play by a writer who started at Theatre503.

Comments