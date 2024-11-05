The Overtones Release New Christmas Single Ahead of UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As they prepare to hit the road for their annual The Good Times Christmas Tour, the UK’s top vocal harmony group are getting in the Christmas spirit early, with the release of Turn Your Light On. Set to be a modern Christmas classic, The Overtones’ new track will be a much-anticipated addition to their stellar setlist, which consists of original fan favourites like Gambling Man and party-starting classics from iconic artists including Stevie Wonder and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The multi-platinum-selling group will be playing 25 venues, with their opening-night audience in Llandudno, Wales, set to be the first to hear this infectiously-charming new tune. Co-written and produced by Grammy-winning hit-maker Eliot Kennedy (Take That, Spice Girls, and Celine Dion) and Tom Barker, Turn Your Light On brings fans a dose of Christmas cheer alongside the classic The Overtones sound they love.

The four-piece vocal harmony group made up of Mark Franks, Darren Everest, Jay James and Mike Crawshaw, is famed for their perfect balance of originality and nostalgia, which they showcase in their soaring harmonies and impeccable dance moves. The Overtones’ feel-good, show-stopping performances have led to over a decade of success in which the in-demand group has achieved five Top 10 albums, eleven sell-out UK tours, and a UK Number 1 on the Official UK Independent Album Chart with their latest album ‘10’.

The Overtones comments, We’re honoured that so many see The Overtones as their official start to Christmas, so with our new single Turn Your Light On, we wanted to give everyone an early holiday gift. We can’t wait to sing it with you on our Good Times Christmas Tour 2024! This original release, co-written with Grammy winner Eliot Kennedy, pays homage to soul legends like The Temptations, The Drifters, and The Chi-Lites, blending classic soul with a touch of Christmas spirit. We think it could be a highlight of the tour!

Turn Your Light On is available on all streaming platforms from 1st November. The Overtones embark on their UK tour starting in Llandudno, Wales, on 6th November.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 6th November Venue Cymru, The Promenade, Llandudno

Thursday 7th November City Hall, Sheffield

Sunday 10th November Baths Hall, Scunthorpe

Monday 11th November Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Wednesday 13th November The Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Thursday 14th November Opera House, York

Sunday 17th November Concert Hall, Glasgow

Monday 18th November Music Hall, Aberdeen

Tuesday 19th November Eden Court, Inverness

Friday 22nd November The Grove, Dunstable

Saturday 23rd November Princess Theatre, Torquay

Sunday 24th November De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Monday 25th November Tyne Theatre & OH, Newcastle

Wednesday 27th November New Theatre, Cardiff

Friday 29th November Wyvern, Swindon

Saturday 30th November Concert Hall, Poole

Sunday 1st December Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

Monday 2nd December Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Tuesday 3rd December Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Thursday 5th December New Theatre, Peterborough

Friday 6th December G-Live, Guildford

Saturday 7th December Indigo at the O2, London

Wednesday 11th December Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Thursday 12th December Victoria Hall, Stoke

Saturday 14th December Birmingham Town Hall

