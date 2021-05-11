The Old Vic Announces Its 'Back Together' Season

Today, on The Old Vic's 203rd birthday, THE Old Vic: BACK TOGETHER Season. This Season has been announced. The seventh from Artistic Director Matthew Warchus will run from July 2021 to July 2022, and will be an uplifting and thought-provoking combination of both streamed and live shows.

Summer - Digital And Live:

From Autumn - Live:

New Baylis Director:

The appointment of the theatre's next Baylis Director, Tinuke Craig, has been announced. Craig joins for 12 months to direct a full-scale production, receive a fund with which to commission a new piece of work, and shadow the Artistic Director, using The Old Vic's space and resources to research and develop projects.

New Commissions:

Four new commissions for writers Diana Nneka Atuona, Natasha Gordon, Regina Taylor and Roy Williams

An adaptation of When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit by Judith Kerr adapted for the stage with Book and Lyrics by Caroline Bird and Music by Miranda Cooper & Nick Coler

The NHS Play in development with Atri Banerjee, Sarah Frankcom and Paul Unwin

Our current Old Vic 12 cohort continue their development of three new play commissions, culminating in a week of digital celebration in June.

Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director said:

'How do you come back from a year of separation? A year filled with fear, shock, loss, anger, debilitating powerlessness and exhausting lurches between hope and despair. Yet also a year filled with new discoveries, new ways of connecting, new priorities and new solidarity and support for each other. A year which has changed everything and everyone. Our children have taught us how. I watched mine go back to school weeks ago, back on the bus, back through the gates shoulder to shoulder with their peers. They didn't go back alone. They went back together.

We are absolutely delighted to be reopening our doors to live audiences and rebooting in person all of the other important work that The Old Vic engages in alongside its main stage productions. It's particularly gratifying to be able to play our part in bringing theatre freelancers (including writers, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians and performers) back to work after an impossibly challenging period.

There were times during the last year when the neon sign on the front of our building, declaring 'We'll Be Back', seemed less confidently assertive and more poignantly hopeful... even over-optimistic. But through astonishing efforts and support from friends old and new, we've made it to reopening. We don't take that for granted. We feel incredibly fortunate to be back. Very grateful to all those who made it happen. And very excited to be Back Together.'