The National Youth Music Theatre Unveils 2025 Programme With New Patron Kerry Ellis, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Youth Music Theatre has announced its 2025 programme, which promises an array of iconic musicals, innovative new works, and a range of opportunities for young people passionate about music theatre. The programme also marks the opening of NYMT’s 2025 audition schedule. Alongside the year ahead, the organisation is thrilled to welcome celebrated West End star Kerry Ellis as its newest patron. Known for her roles in Wicked, Les Misérables, and We Will Rock You, Kerry has long been a champion of emerging talent, and her support aligns perfectly with NYMT’s mission to inspire and nurture the next generation of music theatre talent and theatre makers.

Kerry Ellis, new patron and alumna of NYMT, comments I am beyond proud and honoured to be a new patron of the NYMT. I had such an amazing time when I was younger and it really made a difference to my future . I’m proud to have been part of one of their shows and hope lots of other young people have the opportunity to experience what I did .

NYMT will be holding auditions for the 2025 programme in cities across the UK and Ireland, including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Cork, Glasgow, Ipswich, Leeds, Newcastle upon Tyne, Manchester, and London. These audition workshops give young music theatre creatives aged 10–23 the chance to showcase their skills in acting, singing, and dancing, guided by industry professionals. The workshops provide a supportive and engaging environment, suitable for both experienced performers and those just beginning their music theatre journey.

Alongside these opportunities, this year the NYMT will offer Musician Audition Workshops in person in addition to their digital submission. These workshops are split into two sessions: participants will play two pieces on their chosen instrument, followed by a group Q&A session with the Musical Director. The workshop costs £25 and offers a half-day working with industry professionals.

Following the audition workshops, every young person will be offered a tailored next step where NYMT feels they’ll be best supported—either joining a course to build their skills or attending a casting session. The team leading the work within the organisation wants everyone to leave with a positive, impactful experience and a place in the NYMT community.

Just under a thousand young people auditioned in 2024, with all of them offered places in the NYMT company. They will follow in the footsteps of the patrons and alumni, including multi-award-winning household names such as Idris Elba, Phantom of the Opera’s Joe Griffiths-Brown, Hamilton’s Mike Jibson, and Les Misérables’ Rosy Church. This year’s new patrons include critically acclaimed Matt Lucas, the award-winning Amara Okereke, and It’s a Sin’s Callum Scott Howells. NYMT also saw a significant increase in applications to join as musicians and Young Company Members through the Creative & Production Pathway.

Chris Cuming, Artistic Director of NYMT, adds, We are thrilled to welcome Kerry Ellis as our new patron. Her passion for music theatre and her commitment to mentoring young performers makes her the perfect fit for NYMT. With a fantastic range of productions and new projects lined up, 2025 is set to be a year of growth, creativity, and opportunity for our talented young performers.

The 2025 programme will showcase a diverse line-up of major productions, including Fame The Musical, Carousel, Tuck Everlasting, Lightning Boy, PLATFORM, and CRESCENDO. Alongside these performances, the year-round community-based project Echo Eternal will continue its vital work, exploring Holocaust memorial and genocide awareness through collaborative creative work.

In addition to major productions, NYMT will offer musical workshops for young writers, composers, and lyricists to develop original works in a creative, collaborative environment. New projects include Flip, Every Day, Windsong, The Great Moon Hoax, Carmilla, Stagshaw Fayre, Mini - The Boy Who Played with Fire, and The Unstoppable Letty Pegg. Through these workshops, participants will work closely with other creatives and industry professionals to refine their craft and bring their ideas to life. Many original NYMT commissions, including these, are regularly performed in youth theatre and school productions around the world, from the UK to as far as Shanghai!

Echo Eternal, NYMT’s ongoing community-based project, will continue to bring together diverse groups of young people to reflect on Holocaust memorial and genocide awareness through theatre and the arts. This project provides a unique opportunity for young people to engage with powerful, meaningful topics while contributing to an ongoing artistic conversation.

NYMT’s PLATFORM company—an invitation-only group of long-standing company members—will continue to offer a professional platform for young performers now ready to enter the industry. These pieces are shaped by the artistic intent of our young company, with the NYMT teams facilitating their interests and ideas to reflect a new generation of voices. Selected alumni are also invited to return each year to perform alongside current company members, ensuring NYMT remains a leading force in nurturing young talent for the professional stage.

The 2025 programme will feature an electric mix of work. Fame The Musical tells the story of the students at New York City's High School for the Performing Arts, following their journey from audition to graduation. Carousel, a Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, tells the tragic love story of Billy Bigelow, a carnival barker, and Julie Jordan, a factory worker. The UK premiere of Tuck Everlasting will explore themes of eternal life, while Lightning Boy will bring to life a whimsical tale of youthful rebellion and potential at the Sky High Diner atop Mount Olympus. CRESCENDO will allow NYMT’s younger company members to devise their own music theatre piece, supported by a team of industry professionals in a collaborative and creative process.

NYMT is also excited to introduce Overtures, a new project that celebrates the often-overlooked orchestrations and arrangements from musicals, as well as a Christmas Celebration, which will showcase the highlights from NYMT’s productions and courses in a festive performance at the end of the year. The team will also continue to offer Creative and Production Pathways for emerging theatre talent aged 16-23, including Directors, Choreographers, Designers, and Technicians. Aimed at those in training or recent graduates, the program provides skill-building sessions, mentorship, and the opportunity to observe a production process. Applicants, who can apply annually between October and December for a £25 fee, will also have the chance to apply for specific roles on upcoming NYMT productions, gaining valuable hands-on experience.

NYMT will also deliver an array of training courses to support emerging talent across all aspects of music theatre. Step by Step offers residential and non-residential courses for young actors, singers, and dancers at different skill levels, while Note by Note invites aspiring composers and writers to develop their musical ideas from concept to score. Page by Page provides young creatives the chance to work alongside a director, choreographer, and musical director to understand the journey of a show from script to stage. Finally, Piece by Piece immerses young designers and technicians in hands-on experience with sound and lighting, rigging, and stage management, under the guidance of industry professionals. These tailored programmes ensure that every role in music theatre is inspired and equipped for the future.

Adrian Packer OBE, CEO of NYMT, comments, It’s an exciting time for NYMT with our move to Birmingham and the launch of the 2025 programme, offering a wide range of opportunities for young people to grow, whether through courses or projects. This year, I’ve had the privilege of learning the stories of all our NYMT company members, and more than ever, we want to ensure that everyone who engages with us feels they truly belong. Our goal is for everyone to leave with something valuable—whether it’s skill development or a deeper connection to the industry. With Kerry Ellis joining us as patron, we’re more committed than ever to supporting the next generation of performers and creatives.

With nearly 50 years of experience in providing top-quality professional development for young theatre makers, NYMT continues to offer masterclasses, skills workshops, and residential courses to support the next generation of performers, creatives, and technicians. The organisation is committed to making these opportunities accessible to all, with bursaries totalling nearly £50,000 this year alone to support under-resourced families.

For full details on audition workshop dates, the 2025 programme, and further opportunities, please visit the website or contact NYMT directly. The team want to encourage anyone who is interested to apply, and do not want the fee to be a barrier. If it is, special arrangements can be made based on individual circumstances. Anyone wishing to discuss that should contact enquiries@nymt.org.uk

Comments