The National Youth Music Theatre Announces Bold Rebrand, Move to Birmingham, and More

A striking new look and a revitalised strategic direction have been announced for the leading youth arts organisation, The National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT).

After decades of groundbreaking work that has shaped generations of music theatre talent, this marks a significant turning point for the organisation. As the NYMT heads towards its 50th year celebration of delivering exceptional opportunities for talented young people aged 10-23, it also embraces a bolder call to action to create more pathways within the arts for young people.

Central to its reimagining, NYMT has revealed it is moving its operations to Birmingham. It will partner with Birmingham Hippodrome to present its 2025 season; with other creative and educational organisations to develop new activities for young people; and from 2025 will establish an office in the region. By doing this the organisation aims to position itself at the heart of British music theatre. This strategic location will not only enhance NYMT's national presence but mark the start of the expansion of its international reach, continuing to facilitate high-quality training and collaborations across the arts.

Adrian Packer, CEO of the National Youth Music Theatre, comments, "I've set up and run schools in Birmingham over the past 15 years. I know from my own direct positive experiences that the city and indeed the whole West Midlands region is a perfect match for NYMT. I'm excited to lead the organisation into this new era, connecting with a diverse range of partners and reaching new audiences, building on our already well-established national and international reach. As we head towards our 50th year, I feel incredibly privileged to lead NYMT as we establish our new identity in the heart of England and continue to lead the way as one of the UK's most respected youth theatre companies."

Chris Cuming, Artistic Director of the National Youth Music Theatre, comments This past year has been one of exciting and bold change for NYMT. It's not just our brand that's changed. We have thought carefully about shaping our new identity by attuning ourselves to the aspirations of young people from all backgrounds across the UK. I'm particularly proud to have developed our creative and production pathways to diversify our offer beyond our very popular performance pathways. I'm also delighted that, at this time of such dynamic innovation at NYMT, we are also partnering with Birmingham Hippodrome to present our Season next year.

Chris Sudworth, Creative Director of Birmingham Hippodrome, adds We are excited to host NYMT in the Patrick Studio for the first time for the 2025 summer season and are delighted the organisation is adding to the hub of musical theatre activity that is building in Birmingham. Their plans for the region are ambitious and exciting and rooted in collaboration with a number of partners here. We can't wait to see what develops.

Just under a thousand performers auditioned with all being offered places in the NYMT 2024 company. They will all be following in the footsteps of the patrons and further NYMT alumni including multi-award-winning household name Idris Elba, Phantom of the Opera's Joe Griffiths-Brown, Hamilton's Mike Jibson and Les Misérables' Rosy Church. The newly appointed patrons for this year included previous alumni - critically acclaimed Matt Lucas, the award-winning Amara Okereke and It's a Sin's Callum Scott Howells. Industry professionals delivered audition workshops at 19 venues across the UK and Ireland at the start of the year. Alongside these, NYMT has seen an increase in applications to join the company as a musician or as a Young Company Member through the Creative & Production Pathway.

Ahead of the Christmas celebration at the end of December, NYMT's new young adult theatre company, PLATFORM featured at the launch of the new brand and the announcement of the 2025 season at the Other Palace yesterday. PLATFORM showcases the best of NYMT. The company's inaugural performance featured the songs of William Finn in a dynamic and innovative narrative construct, co-devised by the performers with director Hannah Chiswick.

NYMT is committed to delivering top-quality professional development and this year releasing new courses for not only stage performers but also for people who are interested in being Creative, Writers or want to work in Technical Theatre. These are non-residential courses in London that include watching a technical and dress rehearsal at Southwark Playhouse as well as working with industry professionals. They offer skills workshops, masterclasses, and residential courses.

NYMT welcomes everyone to get involved and is committed to making music theatre and the professional industry more accessible to young people across the country, regardless of location or economic circumstances. The organisation has a long-standing commitment to an inclusive and accessible ethos. This year NYMT has offered almost £50,000 of bursaries from their bursary system to support under-resourced families.

