The Grange Festival Reveals 2025 Programme

For its first season under the leadership of new Chief Executive Tyler Stoops, The Grange Festival has announced the programme for summer 2025. Featuring premieres of new productions of La traviata and Die Fledermaus plus the UK premiere of a new staging of Rameau’s Les Indes galantes; the return of Ballet Black in a double bill of contemporary ballet; concerts including Summertime Swing, Bernstein on Broadway, Queen at the Opera and a star-studded gala event in aid of The Meath Epilepsy Charity.

Artistic Director Michael Chance said: ‘Music truly knows no boundaries: our 2025 choices celebrate the power of live performance across a dazzling spectrum. There is something for everyone, no matter what your age or background.’’

Chief Executive Tyler Stoops said: ‘This truly is a landmark programme with varied repertoire, diverse creative voices, and leading global talents. I couldn’t be more proud of how the team has come together to engineer this Festival to delight both those who already know and love The Grange Festival and those who haven’t experienced it before.’

A brand new production of La traviata opens the Festival and will be directed by Maxine Braham and designed by Jamie Vartan, who makes his Festival debut, with lighting design by Johanna Town. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra is conducted by renowned exponent of Verdi (including Falstaff at the Met, and Simon Boccanegra and Il trovatore at the Royal Opera) Richard Farnes - another Festival debut. The cast includes Samantha Clarke as Violetta - a role she was recently critically acclaimed for with Opera Australia, Nico Darmanin as Alfredo and a Festival debut from Dario Solarias Giorgio Germont. Experience Verdi’s masterpiece of love and heartbreak in this beautiful new period production - the first new Traviata by any UK opera company in over five years.

Arguably the greatest operetta of all time, Die Fledermaus gets the royal treatment with gorgeous 1920s designs, an all-star ensemble cast, and a witty English translation. This new production, sparkling with melody, mischief, and masquerade, will be directed by Paul Curran and designed by Gary McCann, with lighting design by Johanna Town. Paul Daniel conducts the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. Cast includes Charles Rice as Eisenstein, Sylvia Schwartz and Rosalinde, Ellie Laugharne as Adele, Claudia Huckle as Prince Orlovsky, Ben McAteer as Dr Falke, Darren Jeffery as Frank and John Graham-Hall as Dr Blind.

A new staging of Rameau’s Les Indes galantes combines exquisite 18th century music with the expressive potency of contemporary street dance styles in a one-of-a-kind exploration of identity, culture and expression. Co-conceived by director-choreographer and French hip hop pioneer Bintou Dembélé and conductor Leonardo García-Alarcón, the performance features their respective ensembles: the dancers of Structure Rualité, Namur Chamber Choir, and period orchestra Cappella Mediterranea, all making their UK opera debuts. Cappella Mediterranea is one of the most in-demand period ensembles in the world, having recently completed a Monteverdi cycle for the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, as well as engagements at the Opéra national de Paris, Salzburg Easter Festival, La Monnaie (Brussels), and Staatsoper Unter den Linden (Berlin). The production will also feature leading Baroque soloists Gwendoline Blondeel, Ana Quintans, Antonin Rondepierre and Andreas Wolf.

One of the most beautiful baroque opera-ballets ever composed, this is a rare chance to see Rameau’s musical masterpiece, in a carefully crafted new version which will also be performed at Teatro Real (Madrid) and Teatro alla Scala (Milan) among others. Be prepared to be swept away by powerful storytelling as this ornate period score fuses with the emotive physicality of street dance and hip hop styles, with electrifying and deeply moving results.

2025 also sees the return of Cassa Pancho's acclaimed Ballet Black - a company that has transformed the landscape of British ballet, creating a prominent platform for dancers and artists of Black and Asian descent, as well as establishing a new canon of ballet repertoire that resonates with audiences around the world.

Ballet Black will perform a double bill of work by leading choreographers. Award-winning Brooklyn-based choreographer, Chanel DaSilva, explores what it means to be human in her new work which focuses on using the power of the arts to inspire change, in the dance world and beyond. Franco-British artist Sophie Laplane’s If At First, inspired by the art of Jean-Michel Basquiat, explores a subtle heroism, a quiet triumph over adversity, in a struggle that unites us all.

For the concert programme in 2025 we welcome one of Europe’s top big bands, The Jazz Orchestra of the Concertgebouw, connected to the famous Royal Concertgebouw of Amsterdam, for Summertime Swing. Together with Fay Claassen, considered the leading and most versatile jazz vocalist of the Netherlands, they will perform hits from the Great American Songbook. This golden age of music (1920-1950) was shaped by composers like Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Jerome Kern. Their impressive collection of classics has truly stood the test of time. Guaranteed to get everyone’s toes tapping and hearts singing.

Marking 50 years of Queen’s legendary album, A Night at the Opera, which introduced the world to Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen at the Opera is a one-of-a-kind concert that celebrates the connections between opera and the music of Queen and Freddie Mercury. Mercury had a lifelong passion for opera which fuelled his music, including his collaboration with acclaimed soprano Montserrat Caballé on the album Barcelona. Experience opera classics alongside orchestrated Queen hits, curated and conducted byEdwin Outwater, leading the BBC Concert Orchestra and an ensemble of operatic and rock singers.

From the vibrant rhythms of West Side Story to the thrilling musicality and wit of Candideand On the Town, Leonard Bernstein’s revolutionary impact on music theatre is undeniable. Bernstein on Broadway brings together acclaimed West End and opera performers and the Welsh National Opera Orchestra, led by Karen Kamensek to present Bernstein’s most memorable stage works, plus some rare gems and unforgettable moments from his legendary musicals. A musical celebration of one of the most iconic composers in history.

Renowned Bass Brindley Sherratt has brought together a star-studded line-up for a special Opera Gala in aid of The Meath Epilepsy Charity. It will feature performances from opera luminaries such as Louise Alder, Wynne Evans BEM MStJ, Gerald Finley OC CBE, David Junghoon Kim Alexandra Oomens, Sally Matthews, Huw Montague Rendall, Christine Rice MBE, Nicky Spence OBE, Sir John Tomlinson, Catherine Wyn-Rogers and of course Brindley Sherratt. The accompanists will be the distinguished pianists, Julius Drake and Matthew Fletcher. The event will be hosted by Chris Addison, comedian, writer, actor, and director and opera enthusiast.

Pricing for the Festival has been entirely redesigned, with a wider range of prices available, more tickets under £100, and a revamped subsidised ticket scheme for those 35 and under. Over 5,000 tickets are priced under £100 (more than four times the number made available in 2024), with full price tickets as low as £12. A revamped subsidised ticket scheme for young adults removes any upfront membership payment, and offers tickets at £5, £25 and £45 for 16-25s, and £15, £35, and £55 for 26-35s to select performances.

