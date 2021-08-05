The Gaiety Will Reopen This September

The Gaiety will reopen its doors on Sunday 19 September 2021 with a brand new concept in participative theatre 'Let's Build A Show - In 48 hours!'

This will be followed by a Creative Scotland funded production Spuds by Andy McGregor, Sleeping Warrior Theatre Company on Tue 21 September, Girls Night Oot from Inside Out Productions on Friday 24 September, Daniel Sloss - Hubris on Saturday 25 September, Scottish Opera's Opera Highlights Tour on Wednesday 29 September and The Best of Take That performed by Rule The World on Thursday 30 September.

After a challenging eighteen month closure The Gaiety aims to take building back to a whole new level with its unique opener 'Let's Build A Show - In 48 hours!' Directed by Joe Douglas, formerly Artistic Director of Live Theatre Newcastle, this participative show will also act as a fundraiser for The Gaiety, allowing supporters to purchase an element such as a costume or a script idea to help us create a one off performance. The entire show will be created in just 48 hours, live streaming with features throughout before the curtain rises to our first audience of the year on Sunday 19 September. Look out for details soon on The Gaiety website and socials for tickets and information on how you can get involved.

Spuds by Andy McGregor, Sleeping Warrior Theatre Company (Tue 21 Sep) has been described by The Herald as 'Breaking Bad with a Glesca' accent'. This five star musical comedy about grief, greed and grease follows David McGonigle whose wife dies leaving his middle class life to collapse around him. But a freak occurrence, involving mouldy chips and Irn Brew leads to the discovery of a new designer drug - Spuds. Soon he has built the ultimate criminal empire, but at what cost? Spuds has funding support from Creative Scotland and ticket price includes a refreshment voucher for a drink and some nibbles in The Gaiety studio on the eve of the performance.

If you have been missing the party scene then look no further than Girls Night Oot from Inside Out Productions (Fri 24 Sep). Join the girls on a hen night that you won't forget, with a smash hit retro soundtrack. Songs from 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's and now! To prepare for a marriage, all a girl needs are her friends and a guid old hen night! Banterous and Bootyliciously good fun, with hit songs including 'Hot Stuff', 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun', 'I'm Every Woman' and many more. (18+ Contains adult themes and strong language and advised not suitable for under 18s. Strictly no admittance to under 16s).

At time of press the last few tickets remained for Daniel Sloss - Hubris (Sat 25 Sep). Following the success of his incredible "X" tour which sold out across 40 countries and became the first UK comedy special to make its UK premiere in cinemas, he returns to Ayr with Hubris. Act quickly to not miss out. (18+ Contains adult themes and strong language and advised not suitable for under 18s. Strictly no admittance to under 16s).

Scottish Opera will be treating Ayr audiences to some special Opera Highlights (Wed 29 Sep) this autumn as they also make a return to indoor performances. Performed by a cast including new Scottish Opera emerging artists, director Jeanne Pansard-Besson's production promises an uplifting playlist of operatic favourites. Tickets go on sale Tue 17 August.

This busy September month ends with The Best of Take That performed by Rule The World (Thur 30 Sep). As Take That celebrate 30+ years dominating the charts, Rule The World present an exciting high-energy production dedicated to the UK's number one Boy Band. This spectacular tribute comes complete with a five-piece line up and supporting dancers, magnificent lighting, fast costume changes and exceptional live vocals. The result is an incredibly accurate portrayal of a Take That concert. Rule the World have featured on ITV's Daybreak as well as appearing alongside the real Take That on The Graham Norton Show. They are the only Take That tribute to have ever been praised by Gary Barlow himself, who described them as "Brilliant!"

Vince Hope, Artistic Director, Gaiety Theatre said -

'The Gaiety thrives with the support of our community and so we very much look forward to welcoming audiences back to our safe inclusive environment. Our September programme aims to entertain and inspire, combining quality music, world class comedy, a concert from Scottish Opera - our national opera company and a brand new experimental theatrical concept supported by Creative Scotland. We are very excited to get started.'

The Gaiety have been granted the use of Society Of London Theatre & UK Theatre's 'See It Safely' mark, administered in Scotland by Federation of Scottish Theatre. The mark certifies that we are complying with the latest Scottish Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines, to ensure the safety of our staff and audiences.

Throughout September and October the majority of shows (unless otherwise stated) will operate with capped audiences as well as all other Covid safety precautions. The theatre will continue to operate a no quibble refund policy during these times. Full details will be available on thegaiety.co.uk.